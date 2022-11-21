While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 21

Clubgoers stop shooter who killed five in Colorado gay nightspot
“Heroic” clubgoers fought and stopped a gunman shortly after he opened fire inside a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 18 others, police said on Sunday.
Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, who shot at patrons with a long rifle, a powerful weapon that can inflict devastating wounds.
He was taken into police custody shortly after the shooting began and was being treated for injuries, according to officials.
Club Q, which describes itself as an adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub, called Saturday night’s events a “hate attack” in a statement on its Facebook page.
Germany to offer Poland Patriot system after stray missile crash
Germany has offered Warsaw the Patriot missile defence system to help it to secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed in Poland last week, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht told a newspaper on Sunday.
The German government had already said it would offer its neighbour further help in air policing with German Eurofighters after the incident, which initially raised fears that the war in Ukraine could spill across the border.
“We have offered Poland support in securing airspace - with our Eurofighters and with Patriot air defence systems,” Lambrecht told the Rheinische Post and General Anzeiger.
World Cup: Ecuador defeat hosts Qatar 2-0 in opener
Qatar became the first home team to lose their opening World Cup match as Ecuador cruised to a 2-0 victory over the hosts, with Enner Valencia scoring twice in the tournament curtain-raiser on Sunday.
Asian champions Qatar enjoyed the backing of the majority of the crowd at the 60,000-capacity Al Bayt Stadium, but could not follow a glitzy opening ceremony with a statement performance.
Ecuador thought they had made a dream start when they silenced the home fans as Valencia headed in, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR for an offside in the build-up.
Tennis: Djokovic sweeps past Ruud to win sixth ATP Finals crown
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Tour Finals title on Sunday with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over Norway’s Casper Ruud, to match Roger Federer’s record.
The 35-year-old Serb, the oldest player to win the Finals, ended in style a season in which he missed two majors because of his vaccine status.
It came seven years after his last ATP Finals victory and will lift him from eighth to fifth in the rankings.
Motor racing: Verstappen wins season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix
Double world champion Max Verstappen signed off on a dominant Formula One campaign with a record-extending 15th win of the year in Sunday’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc secured second spot in the overall standings.
The Dutchman, who wrapped up the title in October in Japan with four races to spare, was unchallenged as he led from pole position to chequered flag.
Said Verstappen: “It was all about tyre management. I think we looked after the mediums quite well and then on the hard tyres, managing until the end. Incredible to win again here. A 15th win of the season is unbelievable.”