While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 21

Clubgoers stop shooter who killed five in Colorado gay nightspot

“Heroic” clubgoers fought and stopped a gunman shortly after he opened fire inside a LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 18 others, police said on Sunday.

Police identified the suspect as Anderson Lee Aldrich, a 22-year-old man, who shot at patrons with a long rifle, a powerful weapon that can inflict devastating wounds.

He was taken into police custody shortly after the shooting began and was being treated for injuries, according to officials.

Club Q, which describes itself as an adult-oriented gay and lesbian nightclub, called Saturday night’s events a “hate attack” in a statement on its Facebook page.

