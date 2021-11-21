While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 21

'Accidental' gun discharge causes panic at busy US airport

A gun that was accidentally discharged sent dozens of passengers scurrying for cover and briefly closed Atlanta's busy international airport on Saturday just days before the Thanksgiving holiday.

"There is not an active shooter," the Hartfield-Jackson airport said on Twitter. "There was an accidental discharge at the Airport. There is no danger to passengers or employees. An investigation is ongoing."

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate explanation as to who owned the firearm or how it happened to be fired in a security line.

Biden turns 79 after getting clean bill of health

Joe Biden celebrated his 79th birthday on Saturday one day after being declared "healthy" and "fit" for the presidency following an extensive but routine checkup.

The US president, who spent the day in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, had no public events scheduled.

That didn't stop a number of top Democrats from sending him their congratulations, with Vice-President Kamala Harris wishing him "a happy and joyous day" on Twitter.

Czech model acquitted in drug case leaves Pakistan prison

A Czech model sentenced to over eight years in prison for drug trafficking in Pakistan in 2019 was released on Saturday after her acquittal this month, the Czech foreign minister said.

Tereza Hluskova, 25, was arrested at the airport in the eastern Pakistani city of Lahore for trafficking nine kilogrammes of heroin in January 2018.

Footage released by Pakistani customs officials showed authorities uncovering drugs hidden in her suitcase as she was trying to board a flight headed for the United Arab Emirates.

Watford hammer Man United to leave Solskjaer on brink

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s job was hanging by a thread after 10-man Manchester United slumped to an “embarrassing” 4-1 defeat against Watford on Saturday, with club bosses reportedly set to hold an emergency board meeting.

United are in disarray after a fifth defeat in seven Premier League matches left them 12 points behind leaders Chelsea and out of the title race after just 12 matches.

Recent painful defeats against Liverpool and Manchester City ramped up the pressure on Solskjaer but the reverse at Vicarage Road could be the final nail in the coffin for the 48-year-old.

Verstappen risks grid penalty after summons to F1 stewards

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen could face a grid penalty after being summoned by stewards for allegedly failing to slow when warning flags were waved during his final qualifying lap at the Qatar Grand Prix on Saturday.

The Dutch 24-year-old qualified second, with title rival Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes on pole position.

Stewards said in a statement that Verstappen and a team representative must report to them at 1pm local time on Sunday. The floodlit night race is due to start four hours later, at 5pm.

