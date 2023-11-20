While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 20

Medics evacuate 31 premature babies from Gaza hospital



Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City’s war-torn Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there.

The hospital, Gaza’s largest, has been described by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) as a “death zone”, after it sent a team to visit the facility on Saturday.

Mohammed Zaqut, director general of hospitals in Gaza, told AFP “all 31 premature babies in Al-Shifa hospital... have been evacuated” and said “preparations are under way” for them to enter Egypt.

Torrential rains in Brazil leave at least six dead

