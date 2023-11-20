While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 20

Medics evacuate 31 premature babies from Gaza hospital
Palestinian medics evacuated 31 premature babies from Gaza City’s war-torn Al-Shifa hospital Sunday in a high-risk operation, the UN said, pledging to also move patients and staff who remain there.
The hospital, Gaza’s largest, has been described by the UN’s World Health Organization (WHO) as a “death zone”, after it sent a team to visit the facility on Saturday.
Mohammed Zaqut, director general of hospitals in Gaza, told AFP “all 31 premature babies in Al-Shifa hospital... have been evacuated” and said “preparations are under way” for them to enter Egypt.
Torrential rains in Brazil leave at least six dead
Flooding and landslides triggered by heavy rains in southern Brazil have claimed at least six lives over the past week, authorities said Sunday.
The fatalities occurred in the states of Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, and major property damage in the latter was reported as thousands of people sheltered in gymnasiums, deputy governor Gabriel Souza said on X, the former Twitter.
Several towns in Rio Grande do Sul were flooded when the Taquari River overflowed its banks.
Investors in OpenAI seek return of fired CEO, US media report
Major investors in OpenAI, the company behind hugely popular ChatGPT, are working to orchestrate the return as CEO of Sam Altman, a leader in the AI revolution who was fired in a shock move Friday, US media reported Sunday.
Investors as important as Microsoft and venture firm Thrive Capital “are making efforts to bring back Sam Altman,” the Wall Street Journal reported, citing unnamed sources.
Microsoft and Thrive are the two largest investors in OpenAI, but other investors are supportive of these efforts, the Journal said.
Former US first lady and humanitarian Rosalynn Carter dead at 96
Former US first lady Rosalynn Carter, the wife of former president Jimmy Carter, died Sunday at age 96 at the couple’s home in the southern state of Georgia, their nonprofit organization announced.
Carter was best known for her work post-White House, as she and her husband championed human rights, democracy and health issues around the world – all while maintaining a notably humble public image.
She had joined her husband in at-home hospice care on Nov 17 after being diagnosed with dementia in May.
Djokovic destroys Sinner to win record seventh ATP Finals title
A ruthless Novak Djokovic destroyed home favourite Jannik Sinner to win the ATP Finals title for a record seventh time on Sunday -- reaching yet another milestone in his incredible career.
The 36-year-old Serb lost to home favourite Sinner earlier in the week in the group stage, but exacted sweet revenge with a sublime display to claim a 6-3 6-3 victory.
A sell-out crowd in Turin's Pala Alpitour had hoped to cheer the 22-year-old Sinner to the biggest title of his career but Djokovic was simply in a different league.