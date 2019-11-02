While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 2

UK truck deaths: Second man charged, victims now thought to be Vietnamese

A second man was charged with manslaughter over the deaths of 39 people found in the back of a truck near London, British police said on Friday, as they confirmed they now believe all the victims were Vietnamese.

In Vietnam, police said they had detained two people.

The discovery of the bodies in a container on an industrial estate has shone a spotlight on the illicit trade that sends the poor of Asia, Africa and the Middle East on perilous journeys to the West.

The alleged truck driver has already been charged over the deaths, and on Friday detectives said Eamon Harrison, 23, from Northern Ireland, was also accused of 39 counts of manslaughter as well as human trafficking and immigration offences.

US opens national security investigation into TikTok: Sources

The US government has launched a national security review of TikTok owner Beijing ByteDance Technology's US$1 billion (S$1.3 billion) acquisition of US social media app Musical.ly, according to two people familiar with the matter.

While the US$1 billion acquisition was completed two years ago, US lawmakers have been calling in recent weeks for a national security probe into TikTok, concerned the Chinese company may be censoring politically sensitive content, and raising questions about how it stores personal data.

TikTok has been growing more popular among US teenagers at a time of growing tensions between Washington and Beijing over trade and technology transfers.

Lebanon Uber driver gets death sentence for murder of British woman

A Lebanese court sentenced an Uber driver to death on Friday for the murder of British embassy worker Rebecca Dykes in December 2017, state news agency NNA said.

The driver, Tariq Houshieh, confessed to raping and strangling 30-year-old Dykes, who worked at the embassy in Lebanon for Britain's Department for International Development.

The British embassy said it hoped the court's decision would "provide a degree of closure" for those close to Dykes.

Teen activist Greta Thunberg seeks a lift across Atlantic for climate meet

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg had made it half-way from Sweden to Chile by boat, train and electric car when next month's UN climate summit was unexpectedly scrapped.

But as a new venue was announced on Friday for the gathering called COP25 - this time in Spain - the 16-year-old didn't bat an eyelid: she simply asked for a lift back across the Atlantic.

"As #COP25 has officially been moved from Santiago to Madrid I'll need some help," Thunberg tweeted from Los Angeles. "It turns out I've traveled half around the world, the wrong way:)"

Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film

Lady Gaga has lined up her next feature film and will play the wife of a murdered heir to the Gucci fashion dynasty, Hollywood media reported on Friday.

Gaga, whose first lead movie role in A Star Is Born last year was critically acclaimed, will play Patrizia Reggiani, who served 18 years in an Italian prison for orchestrating the 1995 murder in Milan of her husband Maurizio Gucci, according to Variety, the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline.

Ridley Scott will direct and produce the movie, the publications said.

