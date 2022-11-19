While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 19

Prosecutor urges California federal judge to give Holmes 15-year sentence

Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes should serve 15 years in prison, a prosecutor told a California federal judge on Friday as Holmes awaited sentencing on charges of defrauding investors in her now-defunct blood testing startup.

Holmes, wearing a black skirt and dark blouse, sat in court facing US District Judge Edward Davila, who will sentence her on three counts of investor fraud and one count of conspiracy. A jury convicted Holmes, 38, in January following a trial that spanned three months.

Assistant US Attorney Jeff Schenk told the judge that by handing down a 15-year sentence, he would be “making a statement that the ends don’t justify the means.”

