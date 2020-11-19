While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 19

Wisconsin to hold partial vote recount as fuming Trump denies defeat

President Donald Trump's re-election campaign said on Wednesday it was seeking a partial recount of Wisconsin's presidential election results, as part of its long-shot attempt to reverse President-elect Joe Biden's victory.

While staying out of the public eye, the Republican Trump has persisted in venting his anger on Twitter, where he made claims of election fraud, some of which were unsupported by evidence and others demonstrably untrue.

Election officials in Wisconsin, as well as in Georgia, said recounts in those states were very unlikely to reverse Trump's losses.

Biden, a Democrat, warned that the continued delay in recognising him as winner could mean the United States will be “behind by weeks and months” in the preparations to distribute a coronavirus vaccine.

READ MORE HERE

New York City public schools to close over coronavirus spread

New York's public schools will close temporarily to combat a rise in coronavirus cases, its mayor announced on Wednesday, dealing a blow to the city's recovery.

Bill de Blasio said the schools would shut from Thursday "out an abundance of caution" after the city recorded a seven-day average positivity rate of 3 per cent.

The 3 per cent threshold had been agreed between the city government and teaching unions when New York's schools began reopening in September.

READ MORE HERE

Apple, US states reach US$113m settlement on iPhone throttling

Apple will pay US$113 million (S$150 million) to settle allegations from 33 US states and the District of Columbia that it slowed down iPhones to mask battery issues and get users to purchase new devices, state officials announced on Wednesday.

The deal with a coalition led by Arizona, Arkansas and Indiana is separate from a proposed settlement Apple reached in March to pay affected iPhone owners up to US$500 million to stem a class action.

Apple in 2016 quietly updated software on models of the iPhone 6, 7 and SE to throttle chip speeds so that ageing batteries on the devices would not send power spikes to the phone's processor and cause it to unexpectedly shut down.

READ MORE HERE

Harvey Weinstein has fever in prison, Covid-19 not ruled out

Harvey Weinstein has a fever and is being monitored by the medical staff of the upstate New York prison where he's serving a 23-year sentence for sexual assault, according to representatives of the once-powerful Hollywood producer.

"We can neither confirm nor deny that Mr Weinstein has tested positive for Covid-19," Weinstein's spokesman, Juda Engelmayer, and Craig Rothfeld, a prison consultant, said in a statement.

Weinstein, 68, became an emblem of the #MeToo movement after several women accused him of harassing or sexually assaulting them.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Liverpool's Salah tests positive for coronavirus again

Liverpool and Egypt forward Mohamed Salah has returned a second positive test for coronavirus while on international duty, the Egyptian Football Association said on Wednesday.

Salah, who has scored eight league goals for Liverpool this season, could miss the Premier League champions' next two matches.

Arsenal player Mohamed Elneny was also re-tested and his result was also positive, the FA said.

READ MORE HERE