While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 19

More than 400 hurt in French fuel price protests

More than 400 people were hurt, 14 seriously, in a day and night of "yellow vest" protests over rising fuel price hikes around France that claimed one life, Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Sunday (Nov 18).

The injury toll, more than double the last tally provided on Saturday, followed what Castaner described as a "restive" night in 87 locations around the country where protesters had blocked roads to express their anger at a series of hikes in petrol tax.

The injured, 409 in total, included 28 police, paramilitary police or firefighters.

READ MORE HERE

Malta journalist murder masterminds identified: Report

The masterminds behind the 2017 car-bomb murder of Maltese journalist and blogger Daphne Caruana Galizia have been identified according to unnamed police sources quoted by The Sunday Times of Malta.

The report quoted high-ranking officers as saying that a group of "more than two" Maltese nationals had been identified as having ordered her killing.

Three suspects are under arrest for having carried out the murder and facing trial, but the identity of whoever ordered it has remained a mystery.

READ MORE HERE

Republican Scott wins Florida US Senate seat after manual recount

Florida's outgoing governor, Republican Rick Scott, was declared the winner of the state's hard-fought US Senate race on Sunday (Nov 18), following a recount of ballots in the tight contest against three-term Democratic incumbent Bill Nelson.

In the recount of the Nov 6 election, Scott won by 10,033 votes out of 8.19 million cast statewide, Florida elections officials said on Sunday. Scott took 50.05 per cent, compared with 49.93 per cent for Nelson, the officials added.

Nelson, first elected to the Senate in 2000, became the latest incumbent Democratic senator toppled in the midterm congressional election in which President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans expanded their majority in the Senate but lost control of the House of Representatives.

READ MORE HERE

Hong Kong democracy leaders go on trial over Umbrella Movement

Three leading Hong Kong democracy campaigners face trial Monday over their involvement in massive rallies calling for political reform, as room for opposition in the semi-autonomous city shrinks under an assertive China.

Rights groups have urged authorities to drop what Amnesty International called the "chilling prosecution" of nine activists - the pioneering trio, lawmakers, student leaders and pro-democracy party campaigners.

All nine face "public nuisance" charges for their participation in 2014's Umbrella Movement protests. The charges are based on colonial-era law and carry maximum jail terms of up to seven years.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Zverev shocks Djokovic to win ATP Finals

Alexander Zverev emphatically announced his arrival at the top of the men’s game by beating Novak Djokovic 6-4, 6-3 to win his first ATP Finals title on Sunday.

The 21-year-old German, making his second appearance at the end-of-season showpiece, brushed aside six-time champion Roger Federer in the semi-finals and repeated the feat against the world number one.

The Serbian top seed came into the match seeking to equal Federer’s record of six ATP Finals wins but was immediately aware he had a fight on his hands at London’s O2 Arena.

READ MORE HERE