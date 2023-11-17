While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 17

Medics fear for patients inside main Gaza hospital

Palestinian medics said on Thursday they are increasingly afraid for the lives of hundreds of patients and medical staff at Gaza’s biggest hospital, cut off from all links to the outside world for more than a day after Israeli forces entered.

Israel said its commandos were still searching through Al Shifa hospital on Thursday, more than a day after they entered its grounds as part of an offensive that Israel says aims to wipe out Hamas militants in the Palestinian enclave.

Israel believes a vast underground Hamas command headquarters was operating in tunnels beneath the hospital, and on Thursday night the military said troops had found a tunnel shaft and vehicle with weapons inside the hospital complex.

“In the Shifa Hospital, IDF troops found an operational tunnel shaft and a vehicle containing a large number of weapons,” the military said, using the acronym for the Israel Defence Forces. The military released videos and photographs which it said showed the tunnel shaft and weapons.

