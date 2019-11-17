While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 17

Petrol price protests turn political in Iran as rallies spread

Riot police and security forces clashed with demonstrators in Teheran and dozens of cities across Iran on Saturday, Iranian news agencies and social media said, as protests against a rise in gasoline prices turned political.

The reports said demonstrators chanted anti-government slogans around the country, a day after the government increased the price of regular gasoline to 15,000 rials (18 Singapore cents) a litre from 10,000 rials and rationed it.

State television said police clashed with what it called rioters in some cities and fired teargas to disperse them.

One person was killed and several people were wounded in the city of Sirjan in Kerman province on Friday, the ISNA news agency quoted a local official as saying on Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Airbus says zero-carbon regional jet may arrive as soon as 2030

Airbus could potentially build an emission-free, 100-seat regional aircraft by the early 2030s, as the aviation industry speeds its response to mounting concern over air travel's carbon footprint, according to the head of the planemaker's new production-development arm.

The European manufacturer is working on multiple methods to reduce carbon-dioxide emissions, Sandra Bour Schaeffer, chief executive officer of Airbus ExO Alpha, said in an interview on Saturday ahead of the Dubai Airshow.

The company is working with partners including engine manufacturers and startups to build more fuel-efficient engines, explore hybrids and alternative fuels, and to improve aerodynamics, Schaeffer said.

READ MORE HERE

Tennis: Tsitsipas shocks Federer to reach final of ATP Finals

Stefanos Tsitsipas stunned favourite Roger Federer to reach the final on his debut at the ATP Finals on Saturday, beating the six-time champion 6-3 6-4 at the O2 Arena.

The stylish 21-year-old, the first Greek to qualify for tournament in half a century, soaked up everything Federer threw at him and returned it with interest to subdue the Swiss great.

World number three Federer, 17 years older than his opponent, was unusually profligate when his chances came along, failing to convert his first 10 break points.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Netherlands, Germany, Croatia and Austria reach Euro 2020

The Netherlands, Germany, Croatia and Austria joined a list of Euro 2020 big hitters on Saturday after all four reached next summer's finals.

A goalless draw at Northern Ireland was enough for the Dutch to book their place alongside Group C rivals Germany, who qualified after cruising to a 4-0 win over Belarus.

Croatia and Austria needed a point to make it through from Groups E and G respectively but the World Cup finalists came from behind to defeat Slovakia 3-1 while the Austrians beat North Macedonia 2-1.

READ MORE HERE

Formula One: 'Brilliant' Verstappen snags second pole at Brazilian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen secured the second pole position of his career to mark his Red Bull boss Christian Horner's 46th birthday in style on Saturday when he topped the qualifying times for Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix.

The 22-year-old Dutchman produced a best lap in one minute and 7.508 seconds to outpace four-time champion Sebastian Vettel's Ferrari in a final flurry while newly-crowned six-time champion Lewis Hamilton settled for third for Mercedes.

Vettel's Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc qualified fourth, but faces a 10-place grid penalty after taking a new engine, ahead of Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes and Alex Albon in the second Red Bull.

READ MORE HERE