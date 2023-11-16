While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 16

Biden, Xi pledge to reduce tensions at summit

US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands on Wednesday and pledged to reduce tensions as they met for the first time in a year at a high-stakes summit in California.

A smiling Mr Biden greeted Mr Xi after the Chinese leader stepped out of a black limousine at the scenic Filoli country estate in the California foothills near San Francisco, before the two leaders shook hands on the front steps.

They then headed inside for painstakingly choreographed, closed-door talks on issues including Taiwan, sanctions and trade that have roiled relations between the world’s largest economies.

Mr Biden opened his remarks by saying that tensions should “not veer into conflict.” Mr Xi responded by saying that “turning their back on each other is not an option” for the superpowers.

