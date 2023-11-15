While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 15

Biden-Xi meet: Goal is to resume military communications

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday his goal during talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week is to resume normal communications between the two superpowers, including military-to-military contacts.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before departing for San Francisco, Mr Biden said he is trying to alter the US relationship with China for the better, after a period of strained ties.

Mr Biden and Mr Xi are to meet on Wednesday in the San Francisco area during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. It will be only the second in-person meeting between the two leaders since Mr Biden took office in January 2021.

Asked how he would measure success at the talks with Mr Xi, Mr Biden said: “To get back on a normal course, corresponding and being able to pick up the phone and talk to one another in a crisis, and being able to make sure that our militaries still have contact with one another.”

