While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 14

Biden granddaughter’s guard opens fire during car break-in



A US Secret Service agent reportedly on duty outside the house of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire during an attempted break-in of an official vehicle, authorities said Monday.

Naomi Biden, a 29-year-old lawyer, was made aware of the incident that occurred just before midnight Sunday in the upscale Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, US media reported.

“Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” presidential protection service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.

