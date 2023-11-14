While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 14

Biden granddaughter’s guard opens fire during car break-in
A US Secret Service agent reportedly on duty outside the house of President Joe Biden’s granddaughter opened fire during an attempted break-in of an official vehicle, authorities said Monday.
Naomi Biden, a 29-year-old lawyer, was made aware of the incident that occurred just before midnight Sunday in the upscale Georgetown neighbourhood of Washington, US media reported.
“Secret Service agents encountered possibly three individuals breaking a window on a parked and unoccupied government vehicle,” presidential protection service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement.
Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump’s older sister, dies at 86
Maryanne Trump Barry, a former federal judge who was an older sister of Donald Trump and served as both his protector and critic throughout their lives, has died. She was 86.
Barry died at her home on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, according to two people familiar with the matter. One of them said she had been found early Monday morning. Neither person specified a cause.
Barry, the widow of John Barry, a veteran trial and appellate lawyer, had been a federal judge in New Jersey, a position that Trump’s fixer, lawyer Roy M. Cohn, was credited with helping her attain during President Ronald Reagan’s tenure. She retired from the bench in 2019, at a time when inquiries were brewing after a New York Times investigation into the family’s tax practices.
Donald Trump Jr. testifies about ‘sexiness’ of father’s real estate
Donald Trump Jr. testified on Monday about what he called the “sexiness” of his father’s real estate portfolio, in his second time being called to the stand in the former US president’s civil fraud trial.
Donald Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused along with his two adult sons and 10 of his companies of inflating his net worth by as much as US$2.2 billion (S$2.99 billion) to secure better financing.
The lawsuit by New York Attorney General Letitia James seeks at least US$250 million in damages as well as restrictions that would effectively bar Trump and his adult sons from New York’s real estate industry.
Russian shelling kills three, wounds infant in Ukraine, Kyiv says
Russian shelling on Monday damaged a hospital and homes in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson, killing three people and injuring at least 12, including a 2-month-old infant, local governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.
Russian troops abandoned Kherson and the western bank of the Dnipro River in the region late last year, but now regularly bombard those areas from positions on the eastern bank. Locals usually face rounds of air alerts during the day.
Two people were killed and 10 more injured in an afternoon combined attack in the central part of the city, Prokudin said.
Zverev overpowers Alcaraz in ATP Finals opener
Alexander Zverev got off to a winning start in his ATP Finals campaign on Monday by battling back from a set down to beat Carlos Alcaraz 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-4.
Germany’s Zverev, a two-time winner at the year-ending tournament, put on a powerful display to see off world number two Alcaraz who is not on top form after returning from injury at the end of last month.
Wimbledon champion Alcaraz struggled with lower back and left foot problems which had kept him out of action since the Shanghai Masters in early October.