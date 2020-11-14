While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 14

Trump appears to acknowledge for first time that Biden could succeed him

President Donald Trump insisted on Friday he would never put the United States into a coronavirus lockdown but said “time will tell” if another administration takes office in January and does so, the closest he has come to acknowledging that President-elect Joe Biden could succeed him.

In his first public remarks since Biden last Saturday was widely projected the winner, Trump said he expects a coronavirus vaccine to be available for the entire population as soon as April, amid a crush of new infections that has pushed daily case counts to record highs.

In broadcast remarks in the White House Rose Garden, Trump also appeared to acknowledge for the first time the possibility of an upcoming Biden administration, though he stopped short of conceding the race and did not mention his Democratic rival by name.

“Ideally, we won’t go to a lockdown. I will not go, this administration will not be going to a lockdown,” he said. “Hopefully the, the – uh – whatever happens in the future – who knows which administration will be. I guess time will tell.”

Major police operation under way in Canada's Montreal

Police on Friday were evacuating a building housing French video game maker Ubisoft’s Montreal offices amid news media reports of a possible hostage situation, and asked people to stay away.

“No threat has been identified for now. We are currently evacuating the building,” Montreal’s police force posted on its official Twitter account, after announcing an ongoing operation at the corner of Saint-Laurent Boulevard and St Viateur Street.

Officers were sent to the location after a 911 emergency call, an earlier tweet from police said, adding that no injuries had been reported.

Indian, Pakistani troops exchange cross-border fire leaving 15 dead

At least 10 civilians and five security personnel were killed in cross-border shelling between India and Pakistan on Friday, in one of this year’s deadliest days along the heavily militarised frontier separating the nuclear-armed rivals, officials said.

Indian officials said the barrage of mortars and other weapons along several parts of the Line of Control – the de-facto border – began after Indian troops foiled an infiltration attempt from Pakistan in northern Kashmir.

Pakistan’s military said in a statement it had responded to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing by the Indian army.

Football: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah tests positive for Covid-19

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Covid-19 while on international duty for Egypt without showing any symptoms, the Egyptian Football Association announced on Friday.

Medical swabs on the national team “showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus”, it said in a tweet, adding he was “not suffering from any symptoms”.

The announcement comes as Egypt prepare to tackle Togo at home on Saturday in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Hamilton says 'terrifying' Turkish F1 track resurfacing a waste of money

Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton slammed a recent resurfacing of the Turkish Grand Prix circuit on Friday as a waste of money that had turned a once-thrilling lap into a "terrifying" experience.

The circuit is hosting F1 for the first time since 2011 and drivers said the new asphalt and cold conditions had turned it into an ice rink.

"This track is such a fantastic circuit, and I really don't fully understand when they spend millions to redo a surface," said Hamilton, who was fourth fastest in practice for a weekend set to crown him champion for a record-equalling seventh time.

