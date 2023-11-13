While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 13

Israel says Palestinian Authority in current form should not run Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown up more doubts about the future of the Gaza Strip, saying that the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take charge of the coastal enclave.
Israel has vowed to destroy Palestinian group Hamas, which governs Gaza, after its shock Oct 7 cross-border assault and has launched a full-scale invasion of the territory.
However, it has not spelt out who should rule the enclave once the conflict is over, saying only that Israel would maintain overall security.
Biden will push China to resume military ties with US, official says
US President Joe Biden wants to re-establish military-to-military ties with China, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday, days before the president and the Chinese leader are set to meet.
Biden will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in person for the first time in a year on Wednesday during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in San Francisco. It will be only the second in-person meeting between the two leaders since Biden took office in January 2021.
“The president is determined to see the re-establishment of military-to-military ties because he believes it’s in the US national security interest,” Sullivan said in an interview with CBS’ “Face the Nation.” “We need those lines of communication so that there aren’t mistakes or miscalculations or miscommunication.”
German chancellor opposed to ‘immediate’ ceasefire in Gaza
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Sunday he opposed an “immediate” ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, as calls multiply globally to halt the conflict triggered by Hamas’s unprecedented attack on Israel.
Israel has relentlessly pounded the densely populated Hamas-run Palestinian territory and sent in troops in a mission to destroy the Islamist militant group, sparking an escalating humanitarian crisis.
“I don’t think the calls for an immediate ceasefire or long pause – which would amount to the same thing – are right,” Scholz said in a debate organised by the German regional daily Heilbronner Stimme.
Man City draw 4-4 at Chelsea and move clear at the top
Manchester City moved a point clear at the top of the Premier League on Sunday after a pulsating 4-4 draw at Chelsea with Erling Haaland scoring twice only for former City man Cole Palmer to level the match from the penalty spot in added time.
City scored first when Spanish defender Marc Cucurella pulled Haaland’s shirt to concede a VAR-checked penalty which the Norwegian coolly converted in the 24th minute.
Five minutes later Chelsea’s 39-year-old Brazilian defender Thiago Silva headed the ball into the net.
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard guilty of four counts of sexual assault: CBC News
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault by a Toronto jury on Sunday, according to CBC News.
Nygard, 82, was on trial in the Ontario Superior Court for five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement charges linked to incidents between the 1980s and mid-2000s.
He was acquitted of a fifth count of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement.