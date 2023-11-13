While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 13

Israel says Palestinian Authority in current form should not run Gaza



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has thrown up more doubts about the future of the Gaza Strip, saying that the Palestinian Authority in its current form should not take charge of the coastal enclave.

Israel has vowed to destroy Palestinian group Hamas, which governs Gaza, after its shock Oct 7 cross-border assault and has launched a full-scale invasion of the territory.

However, it has not spelt out who should rule the enclave once the conflict is over, saying only that Israel would maintain overall security.

