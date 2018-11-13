While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 13

Stan Lee, creator of Spider-Man and other Marvel superheroes, dead at 95

Stan Lee, who dreamed up Spider-Man, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Panther and a cavalcade of other Marvel Comics superheroes that became mythic figures in pop culture with soaring success at the movie box office, died at the age of 95, his daughter said on Monday (Nov 12).

As a writer and editor, Lee was key to the ascension of Marvel into a comic book titan in the 1960s when, in collaboration with artists such as Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko, he created superheroes who would enthrall generations of young readers.

“He felt an obligation to his fans to keep creating,” his daughter J.C. Lee said in a statement to Reuters. “He loved his life and he loved what he did for a living. His family loved him and his fans loved him. He was irreplaceable.”

Apple shares drop on iPhone suppliers' warnings

Apple Inc shares fell to their lowest in more than three months on Monday (Nov 12) as three suppliers issued warnings on results that pointed to weakness in iPhone sales.

The Cupertino, California's signature product has become pricier with every new launch and analysts say that consumers, especially in emerging markets such as India, are ditching them for cheaper alternatives like those offered by China's OnePlus.

Apple warned earlier this month that holiday sales would miss Wall Street expectations, blaming the fall on weakness in emerging markets and foreign exchange costs.

France to 'embed' regulators at Facebook to combat hate speech



Facebook will allow French regulators to "embed" inside the company to examine how it combats online hate speech, the first time the wary tech giant has opened its doors in such a way, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday (Nov 12).

From January, Macron's administration will send a small team of senior civil servants to the company for six months to verify Facebook's goodwill and determine whether its checks on racist, sexist or hate-fuelled speech could be improved.

"It's a first," Macron told the annual Internet Governance Forum in Paris. "I'm delighted by this very innovative experimental approach," he said. "It's an experiment, but a very important first step in my view."

Israeli air strike destroys Hamas TV building in Gaza: AFP



An Israeli air strike destroyed Hamas's Al-Aqsa TV building in the Gaza Strip on Monday (Nov 12)after a series of warning shots, AFP journalists reported, drawing threats of a harsh response from Palestinian militants.

The strike came as violence again flared between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza.

Hamas confirmed that the building in Gaza City was destroyed, while Islamic Jihad vowed to respond to Israel's action.

Football: Real reward interim boss Solari with permanent contract



Interim Real Madrid manager Santiago Solari was appointed permanent coach on Monday (Nov 12) after overseeing a startling upturn in the European champions’ fortunes since he stepped in to replace Julen Lopetegui.

“Everything is in order. Real Madrid have worked out his contract and there are no problems,” the Spanish football federation stated.

Solari has led Real to four wins out of four since being installed on a caretaker basis following Lopetegui’s abrupt sacking last month. And with 15 goals scored and only two conceded, he has established the best ever start for a Real manager.

