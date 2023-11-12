While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 12

Israel’s war on Hamas homes in on Gaza hospitals

Palestinian officials said two babies had died and dozens more were at risk after fuel ran out at Gaza’s largest hospital on Saturday, while Israel said it was ready to evacuate babies from the facility.

As the humanitarian situation worsened, the Gaza’s border authority announced that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders after being closed on Friday.

Amid continued fighting, Hamas said it had completely or partially destroyed more than 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza, including more than 25 vehicles in the past 48 hours.

But an Israeli military spokesman said Hamas had lost control of northern Gaza.

READ MORE HERE

Top US university suspends groups protesting over Gaza