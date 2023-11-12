While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 12

Israel’s war on Hamas homes in on Gaza hospitals
Palestinian officials said two babies had died and dozens more were at risk after fuel ran out at Gaza’s largest hospital on Saturday, while Israel said it was ready to evacuate babies from the facility.
As the humanitarian situation worsened, the Gaza’s border authority announced that the Rafah land crossing into Egypt would reopen on Sunday for foreign passport holders after being closed on Friday.
Amid continued fighting, Hamas said it had completely or partially destroyed more than 160 Israeli military targets in Gaza, including more than 25 vehicles in the past 48 hours.
But an Israeli military spokesman said Hamas had lost control of northern Gaza.
Top US university suspends groups protesting over Gaza
A prestigious US university has suspended two student groups that organised protests against Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza, saying they violated campus policies.
Professor Gerald Rosberg, Columbia University’s chair of the special committee on campus safety, said on Friday that Students for Justice in Palestine and Jewish Voice for Peace would be suspended throughout the fall semester.
The suspension strips the groups of funding and means they cannot hold events on campus.
Trump plans sweeping immigrant roundups, camps
Former US president Donald Trump, if re-elected in 2024, would expand his first-term immigration crackdown to include sweeping roundups of people who would be held in large camps to await deportation, the New York Times reported on Saturday.
The report was based on interviews with several advisers, including Mr Stephen Miller, who oversaw Trump’s first-term immigration policies, the Times said.
It described Trump’s plans as “an assault on immigration on a scale unseen in modern American history” and said it aimed to deport millions of people every year, including those who have been settled in the United States for decades.
Ukraine marks one year after Kherson city’s liberation
Ukrainian officials on Saturday celebrated the recapture of the capital of the southern region of Kherson from Russian forces a year ago, the last major shift of the front line.
Ukrainian forces liberated the southern city of Kherson last November, routing Russian troops in an embarrassing defeat for the Kremlin after eight months of occupation.
“Today is the first anniversary of the liberation of Kherson from Russian occupation... A city of hope,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said, thanking soldiers and locals.
Solanke double fires Bournemouth to upset win
Two second-half strikes by forward Dominic Solanke gave Bournemouth a 2-0 home win over a depleted Newcastle United on Saturday which lifted the Cherries to 17th place in the Premier League table, three points clear of the relegation zone.
Newcastle were missing a slew of players through injury and suspension, forcing manager Eddie Howe, a former player and manager at Bournemouth, to deploy Anthony Gordon as a makeshift centre forward.
The reshuffle seemed to have given the desired effect as midfielder Sean Longstaff almost scored with an early drive, but after weathering the storm in a goalless first half, Newcastle’s weaknesses were exposed.