While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 12

Trump hails America's 'great warriors' in WWI cemetery visit

President Donald Trump paid tribute to the "great warriors" who died in World War I as he visited a US cemetery in France, a day after drawing fire for cancelling a similar trip due to bad weather.

Speaking at Suresnes military cemetery in the western Paris suburbs, Trump hailed the "great warriors who gave everything for family, country, God and freedom".

Trump, who was in Paris to attend a ceremony marking 100 years since the end of the war, also praised the courage of the French and other Allied troops killed in "one of the bloodiest conflicts in human history".

Putin says had good conversation with Trump in Paris: Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Sunday (Nov 11) he had a brief but good conversation with US leader Donald Trump at World War I centenary events in Paris, Russian media reported.

When journalists asked Putin whether he managed to speak to Trump, he said “yes”, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported. Asked how it went, Putin replied “well”. He did not provide further details.

Around 70 leaders including the Russian and US leaders travelled to the French capital to mark the centenary of the 1918 Armistice.

'Exceptional' white truffle sold for 85,000 euros

A rare 850 gramme white truffle was auctioned for 85,000 euros (S$1.3 million) in the Italian region of Alba on Sunday (Nov 11), with the anonymous Hong Kong buyer paying nearly 30 times this year's market price for smaller nuggets.

The annual auction held in the region near Turin saw the unusually large white truffle sold at a price that would value it at 100 euros per gramme.

"The price of this exceptional truffle does not correspond to the market price, which this year is around 350 euros for 100 grammes," the event's spokeswoman told AFP.

Football: City win Manchester derby, Liverpool go second above Chelsea



Premier League champions Manchester City stayed two points clear at the top on Sunday (Nov 11) with a dominant 3-1 win in the derby against Manchester United.

Liverpool, having beaten bottom club Fulham 2-0 at Anfield, will go into the international break in second place after receiving a favour from neighbours Everton, who held Chelsea to a goalless draw at Stamford Bridge.

Meanwhile Arsenal had to come from behind to extend their unbeaten run to 16 games in all competitions with a 1-1 draw at home to promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Formula One: Hamilton wins nail-biting Brazilian GP, Mercedes take constructors



New five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton steered his Mercedes to a nail-biting victory in Sunday's (Nov 11) Brazilian Grand Prix, a triumph that clinched the constructors championship for a fifth consecutive season for the team.

The 33-year-old Briton took advantage of a collision that cost Max Verstappen the lead in the closing stages to regain the initiative and then hang on with worn tyres as the Red Bull came home second.

Kimi Raikkonen finished third on his 150th start for Ferrari ahead of Daniel Ricciardo in the second Red Bull, Valtteri Bottas in the second Mercedes and Sebastian Vettel who came home sixth for Ferrari.

