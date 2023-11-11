While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 11

Israel military says misfired militant projectile hit Shifa Hospital
Israel’s military said on Friday that a misfired projectile launched by militant groups in Gaza had hit Shifa Hospital earlier in the day, dismissing reports that the blast was caused by an Israeli air strike.
“An examination of IDF operational systems indicates that a misfired projectile launched by terrorist organizations inside the Gaza Strip hit the Shifa Hospital,” the military said in statement.
“The misfired projectile was aimed at IDF troops operating in the vicinity,” it added.
Police probe fake London mayor video on pro-Palestinian marches
A post shared on social media purporting to show the mayor of London saying pro-Palestinian marches should take priority over Armistice Day events is fake and police are investigating, a spokesman for the mayor said.
The social media clip could further inflame tensions in the capital, a day before a large pro-Palestinian march is planned to coincide with the anniversary of the end of World War One. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called the march “provocative”.
There are fears there could be violent confrontations as far-right groups have indicated they will protect the Cenotaph war memorial on Saturday, Armistice Day.
Greenland glaciers melt five times faster than 20 years ago
Global warming has increased the speed at which glaciers in Greenland are melting by fivefold over the last 20 years, scientists from the University of Copenhagen said on Friday.
Greenland’s ice melt is of particular concern, as the ancient ice sheet holds enough water to raise sea levels by at least 20 feet (6 metres) if it were to melt away entirely.
A study of a thousand glaciers in the area showed the rate of melting has entered a new phase over the last two decades, Anders Anker Bjork, assistant professor at the department of geosciences and natural resource management at the University of Copenhagen told Reuters.
ICC suspends Sri Lanka’s membership over government interference
Sri Lanka Cricket’s (SLC) membership of the International Cricket Council (ICC) has been suspended with immediate effect for government interference, the sport’s governing body said on Friday.
Sri Lanka’s ministry of sport dismissed SLC’s board and replaced it with an interim committee following the country’s poor performance at this year’s World Cup but the sacking was stayed by Sri Lanka’s Court of Appeal.
“The ICC Board met today and determined that Sri Lanka Cricket is in serious breach of its obligations as a Member,” it said in a statement.
Post-strike Hollywood rushes to get film, TV sets humming
Hours before the Hollywood actors’ strike officially ended, Beth Goodnight’s phone began ringing with opportunity.
The head of a Hollywood construction company and prop shop that bears her name dispatched two project managers to begin bidding for work. By the end of Wednesday, they had crunched numbers on seven projects, including a Super Bowl commercial, a television show, a large event and smaller pieces that add up to hundreds of thousands of dollars.
“My phone would not stop ringing and buzzing last night,” said Goodnight, who estimated she may have spoken to as many as 100 people, including her laid-off workers. “I did not imagine the wave of tears that came, because ... like Sisyphus being able to put down a 200-pound rock, I wasn’t even aware of how much pressure I was under.”