While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 11

Israel military says misfired militant projectile hit Shifa Hospital

Israel’s military said on Friday that a misfired projectile launched by militant groups in Gaza had hit Shifa Hospital earlier in the day, dismissing reports that the blast was caused by an Israeli air strike.

“An examination of IDF operational systems indicates that a misfired projectile launched by terrorist organizations inside the Gaza Strip hit the Shifa Hospital,” the military said in statement.

“The misfired projectile was aimed at IDF troops operating in the vicinity,” it added.

