While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 10

Israel agrees to daily 4-hour pauses in Gaza attacks, US says

Israel has agreed to pause military operations in parts of north Gaza for four hours a day from Thursday, the White House said, raising hopes of a respite in more than a month of fighting that has killed thousands and stoked fears of regional conflict.

The pauses, that would allow people to flee along two humanitarian corridors and could be used for the release of hostages, were significant first steps, White House national security spokesman John Kirby said.

But as night approached, there were no immediate reports of a lull in fighting raging among the ruined buildings in the north of the Gaza Strip.

There was also no direct confirmation from Israel, which spoke more generally of measures that appeared to correspond to arrangements already in place.

18 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank