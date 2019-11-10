While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 10

Republicans want Hunter Biden, whistle-blower to testify in open hearings

Republicans on Saturday asked that former vice-president Joe Biden's son and the whistle-blower whose complaint triggered the impeachment inquiry into US President Donald Trump be called to testify in public hearings that begin next week.

Democrats who control the US House of Representatives, however, likely will reject appearances by Hunter Biden and the unidentified whistle-blower in the hearings due to open on Wednesday.

Devin Nunes, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, included the pair in a list of proposed witnesses that he sent in a letter to the panel's Democratic chairman, Adam Schiff, published on multiple news websites.

In the letter, Nunes said the Democrats were pursuing a "sham impeachment process" that has mistreated Trump. Nunes also accused Schiff of fabricating evidence in order to cast "in a sinister light" the telephone call at the inquiry's heart.

French first lady forwarded letters from Polanski rape accuser to officials

French first lady Brigitte Macron forwarded two letters written to her by a former model who has accused Oscar-winning director Roman Polanski of raping her as a teenager to two members of the government, her office said on Saturday.

Valentine Monnier on Friday became the latest woman to accuse the acclaimed Polish-French film director of rape, telling France's Le Parisien newspaper that the alleged incident occurred in 1975 when she was 18 at Polanski's chalet in the Swiss ski resort of Gstaad.

Following the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Monnier said she had written letters about the alleged rape to Los Angeles police and to the French first lady, as well as to the French Culture Minister Franck Riester and Secretary of State for Equality between Men and Women Marlene Schiappa.

Russian Napoleon expert found with dismembered woman's arms in his backpack

Police in Saint Petersburg on Saturday arrested a prominent Russian historian on suspicion of murdering a former student after he was hauled out of a river with a backpack containing a woman's arms, authorities said.

Local media in Saint Petersburg reported that university professor Oleg Sokolov was drunk and fell into the river as he tried to dispose of body parts.

Police reportedly then went to Sokolov's home where they discovered the decapitated body of Anastasia Yeshchenko, 24, with whom he had co-authored a number of works.

Mercury to appear as tiny black dot in rare 'transit' across sun

The planet Mercury will pass between the Earth and the sun on Monday, a rare celestial event that has excited astronomers and skywatchers alike.

Mercury will look like a tiny black dot gliding across the Sun's face, according to Nasa.

This year's Mercury transit, as the event is known, will be widely visible - weather permitting - from most of Earth, including the Americas, New Zealand, Europe, Africa and western Asia.

Football: Chelsea and Leicester march on, Tottenham stuck in a rut

Chelsea notched a sixth successive Premier League win as they beat Crystal Palace 2-0, while Leicester City beat Arsenal 2-0 to move into second place on Saturday.

Stuttering Tottenham Hotspur’s winless run continued as they were held to a draw at home to Sheffield United, leaving last year’s Champions League runners-up languishing in 12th place.

Leaders Liverpool take on champions Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday in the biggest game of the season so far.

