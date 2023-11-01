While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Nov 1

White House aims for Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco in November
Teams for US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping have an agreement in principle for them to meet in San Francisco in November but important details need to be hammered out, a senior Biden administration official said on Tuesday.
The official amplified on remarks by White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre at her daily press briefing, where she said the two leaders are aiming to have a “constructive conversation” on the sidelines of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in San Francisco.
“There is an agreement in principle to meet in San Francisco in November. We are still working through important details needed to finalize those plans,” the official said.
Israeli air strikes kill 50 in north Gaza refugee camp: Palestinian medics
Palestinian health officials said at least 50 Palestinians were killed when Israeli air strikes hit a densely populated refugee camp in north Gaza on Tuesday, as Israeli ground forces battled Hamas gunmen based in a sprawling tunnel network.
Israeli military spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht, speaking to CNN, confirmed the Israeli strike on Jabalia refugee camp and said it targeted “a very senior Hamas commander in that area”. He added: “We’re looking into it and we’ll be coming out with more data as we learn what happened there.”
UN and other aid officials said civilians in the besieged Palestinian enclave were engulfed by a public health catastrophe, with hospitals struggling to treat snowballing casualties as electricity supplies peter out.
US, UK, Canada unveil new sanctions on supporters of Myanmar military
The United States, Canada and Britain took aim Tuesday at sources of support to Myanmar’s military regime, building on earlier sanctions and targeting its ability to buy weapons.
The fresh restrictions come more than two years after a military coup that also launched a violent campaign against democracy activists.
“Burma’s military regime has repeatedly harmed civilians in air strikes, suppressed pro-democracy movements, destroyed homes and infrastructure, and displaced millions of people” since the coup, said the US Treasury Department, using another name for Myanmar.
Spain cheers as crown princess comes of age in boost for monarchy
Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish crown, swore loyalty to the constitution on Tuesday, her 18th birthday, a legal milestone that royal watchers hope will turn the page for the monarchy after several years marred by scandal.
Her parents, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia, and younger sister Sofia watched on as Leonor took the oath before a joint session of both houses of parliament.
Outside, flag-waving, cheering crowds watched the brief ceremony live on giant screens set up around Madrid.
WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week: Source
Flexible workspace provider WeWork plans to file for bankruptcy as early as next week, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday, in a stunning reversal of fortune for a company that was once privately valued at U$47 billion (S$64.42 billion).
Shares of the company fell 30 per cent in extended trading after the Wall Street Journal first reported the news. They have fallen roughly 96 per cent this year.
New York-based WeWork is considering filing a Chapter 11 petition in New Jersey, the WSJ reported, citing people familiar with the matter.