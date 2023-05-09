While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 9

Twitter to remove inactive accounts
Social media platform Twitter Inc will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday.
Musk added that users on the micro-blogging platform could see a drop in follower count.
According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.
Trump’s lawyer calls civil rape case an affront to justice system
Donald Trump’s lawyer on Monday called a rape and defamation case brought by the writer E. Jean Carroll against the former US president an affront to the justice system.
During closing arguments in a civil trial in Manhattan federal court, the lawyer Joseph Tacopina urged jurors to set aside any opinions they might have about Trump and reject what the lawyer called Carroll’s effort to “profit” from what he called a false story.
“What E. Jean Carroll has done here is an affront to justice. She has abused this system by bringing a false claim for amongst other things money, status, political reasons,” Tacopina said.
Police complete recovery of 27 bodies from Peru mine tragedy
Police have completed the recovery of 27 bodies from a gold mine in southern Peru following a devastating fire, authorities said on Monday.
The 27 workers at the mine in the town of Yanaquihua died after a short circuit caused an explosion that started a blaze inside one of the mine shafts.
The incident marked one of the worst mining tragedies in Peru in recent years.
Texas driver charged with eight counts of manslaughter in crash
A Texas man accused of mowing down a group of pedestrians with his SUV near a Brownsville homeless shelter that attends to migrants was charged on Monday with eight counts of manslaughter, police said.
Brownsville Police Chief Felix Sauceda said during a news conference that the driver, identified as George Alvarez, 34, ran a red light, lost control of his vehicle and hit 18 people.
Responding to a question from a reporter, Sauceda said investigators have not ruled out that the crash was intentional. He also said that investigators were waiting for toxicology reports.
Leicester’s relegation worries deepen after 5-3 loss at Fulham
Willian and Tom Cairney both scored twice to help Fulham beat Leicester City 5-3 at home on Monday, ending the visitors’ three-game unbeaten Premier League run and leaving them deep in relegation danger.
Leicester, who had taken five points from their last three matches, are 16th in the standings on 30 points – tied with 18th-placed Nottingham Forest and a point above 19th-placed Everton, who are both in action later on Monday.
Fulham never really looked to be in danger with Leicester playing catch-up throughout the contest after a dismal first-half display, which was criticised by playmaker James Maddison.