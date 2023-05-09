While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 9

Twitter to remove inactive accounts



Social media platform Twitter Inc will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday.

Musk added that users on the micro-blogging platform could see a drop in follower count.

According to Twitter’s policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.

