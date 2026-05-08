While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 8, 2026

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A US Navy handout photo released on May 4 shows US sailors conducting maintenance on the flight deck of the USS Abraham Lincoln in April 2026.

New fighting breaks out between US, Iran

The United States and Iran exchanged fire on May 7, throwing into question the viability of a shaky ceasefire that had largely held for the previous month.

Iran’s top joint military command accused the US of violating the April 7 ceasefire by targeting an Iranian oil tanker and another ship entering the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint.

The US military said it acted in self-defence after Iran launched “unprovoked” attacks on US Navy destroyers that were passing through the strait. It said Iran did not hit any US assets in the attack.

Air defences were activated in Tehran, the semi-official news agency Mehr reported.

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Trump threatens EU with tariff hike over trade deal

PHOTO: REUTERS

US President Donald Trump said he had a “great call” with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on May 7 and would give the EU until July 4 to fulfil its side of the trade deal before hiking US tariffs to much higher levels.

“I’ve been waiting patiently for the EU to fulfill their side of the Historic Trade Deal we agreed in Turnberry, Scotland, the largest Trade Deal, ever!” Mr Trump said, in a post on Truth Social.

“A promise was made that the EU would deliver their side of the Deal and, as per Agreement, cut their Tariffs to ZERO! I agreed to give her until our Country’s 250th Birthday or, unfortunately, their Tariffs would immediately jump to much higher levels.”

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Raging fire at Mexico fairground kills five

PHOTOS: REUTERS

At least five people died in a fire at a fairground in the southeastern Mexican city of Villahermosa on May 7, authorities said, after the massive blaze broke out during a concert attended by thousands.

Authorities do not know what caused the fire, which erupted early on the morning of May 7 and is now under control, Civil Protection officials said.

Media outlets and social media users shared images showing dozens of people fleeing the scene as a column of black smoke enveloped the sky.

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Zelensky warns against attending Russia’s parade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on May 7 warned allies of Russia against attending its May 9 World War II victory parade, as Moscow doubled down on its threat to strike Kyiv on the day.

Moscow has unilaterally declared a ceasefire from May 8 to 10 in its war on Ukraine, but the Russian army has urged residents to leave Kyiv in case of a potential retaliatory strike on the day.

“We have also received messages from some states close to Russia, saying that their representatives plan to be in Moscow,” said Mr Zelensky, speaking in central Kyiv in a regular video address.

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Two men guilty of spying on HK dissidents in UK

PHOTOS: REUTERS

Two men were found guilty in a London court on May 7 of spying on behalf of Hong Kong and ultimately China, targeting prominent pro-democracy dissidents now based in Britain.

Bill Yuen Chung Biu, 65, and Peter Wai Chi Leung, 40, both dual Chinese and British nationals, were convicted of assisting a foreign intelligence service between December 2023 and May 2024.

A jury at London’s Old Bailey court was unable to reach a verdict on another charge of conducting “foreign interference” by forcing entry on behalf of the Hong Kong authorities into the home in northern England of a woman who has been accused of fraud in the city.

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