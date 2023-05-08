While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 8

Driver arrested after 7, including migrants, killed in Brownsville, Texas
At least seven pedestrians were killed and several others injured on Sunday when an SUV mowed down people near a homeless shelter that attends to migrants in Brownsville, Texas, police said.
The male driver was in custody, Lieutenant Martin Sandoval of the Brownsville Police Department said, adding he was charged with reckless driving and could face additional charges.
Sandoval said the victims in the morning crash were waiting at a bus stop near Ozanam Center, a shelter for the homeless used by migrants. He said some migrants were among the dead.
“We are doing an investigation in forms of intoxication to see if he was intoxicated at the time of the accident,” said Sandoval on Fox News.
Stars take centre stage as Britain steps up coronation celebrations
Britain revelled in the coronation of King Charles III on Sunday as it staged a star-studded concert watched by 20,000 people at Windsor Castle and millions more across the country and world.
Charles, 74, and Queen Camilla, 75, watched on from a royal box in the grounds of the castle west of London, as Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and British band Take That topped the bill of performers.
Screens erected nationwide broadcast the event – featuring a 70-piece orchestra, choirs and several unique dramatic performances – to communities, while organisers said it would also be seen in over 100 countries.
Foxconn founder Terry Gou vows to ‘preserve peace’ with China if elected Taiwan president
The billionaire founder of Foxconn vowed Sunday at a rally that if elected president of Taiwan, he would be able to “preserve peace” between the democratic self-ruled island and China.
Taiwan will elect its next leader in January 2024 to succeed President Tsai Ing-wen, whose two terms in power have been marked by unprecedented tensions with Beijing, which views the island as part of its territory to be reclaimed.
Terry Gou – the founder of Foxconn which is a key supplier of Apple’s iPhones – had announced in April he planned to seek the presidential nomination of Taiwan’s China-friendly opposition Kuomintang party.
Alcaraz retains Madrid Open title in battling win over Struff
World number two Carlos Alcaraz defended his Madrid Open title with a hard-fought 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 win over Jan-Lennard Struff on Sunday.
The US Open champion earned his 10th career title and can reclaim the world top ranking from Novak Djokovic simply by playing a single match at the Rome Masters next week, before the French Open.
Alcaraz continued his Roland Garros build-up by adding the Madrid trophy to victories in Barcelona, Buenos Aires and Indian Wells this year, although he was below his vibrant best against lucky loser Struff, the world number 65.
De Gea blunder against West Ham costs Man Utd dear
David De Gea made a huge goalkeeping howler as Manchester United suffered a 1-0 defeat at West Ham on Sunday that threatens to send their season into a tailspin.
Just a few days ago United were heavy favourites to finish in the Premier League’s top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League but now they are wobbling badly while the Hammers look safe from relegation.
The result hinged on a catastrophic first-half error by De Gea, who let a tame shot from Said Benrahma squirm past him in the 27th minute after his team had largely dominated the opening period.