While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 7

Fate of Gaza ceasefire uncertain, as Israel hits Rafah
Palestinian militant group Hamas on May 6 agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.
The developments in the seven-month-old war came as Israeli forces struck Rafah on Gaza’s southern edge from the air and ground and ordered residents to leave parts of the city, which has been a refuge for more than a million displaced Palestinians.
Hamas said in a brief statement that its chief, Ismail Haniyeh, had informed Qatari and Egyptian mediators that the group accepted their proposal for a ceasefire.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said later that Hamas’ latest truce proposal falls short of Israel’s demands but Israel would send a delegation to meet with negotiators to try to reach an agreement.
China’s Xi backs Macron call for global Olympic truce
China’s President Xi Jinping on May 6 called for a global truce during the Olympic Games in Paris this summer after the French president and the head of the European Commission urged him to use his influence on Russia to end its war in Ukraine.
President Emmanuel Macron is hosting the Chinese leader for his first visit to Europe in five years and held talks with him and Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Paris as they sought to show a united front on issues ranging from trade to Ukraine.
China has strengthened trade and military ties with Russia in recent years as the US and its allies imposed sanctions on both countries, especially on Moscow since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine.
Russia threatens strikes in Ukraine ‘and beyond’
Moscow on May 6 said it that it could launch strikes at British military targets inside Ukraine and elsewhere if Kyiv’s forces used British-supplied long-range missiles to strike Russia.
The statement issued by the Russian foreign ministry came after British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said during a visit to Ukraine that Kyiv “absolutely has the right to strike back at Russia”. He also said that London did not put “caveats” on how Ukrainian forces use weapons supplied by Britain.
The Russian foreign ministry announced it had summoned the UK’s ambassador in Moscow, Mr Nigel Casey, and warned him that if Ukrainian forces use British-supplied weapons to strike Russia, Moscow could hit “any UK military facility and equipment on Ukrainian territory and beyond.”
Building collapse in South Africa leaves two dead
Rescue efforts were under way after two people were killed and dozens remained trapped after a multi-storey building under construction collapsed in the South African city of George, authorities said on May 6.
Twenty-two people were rescued from the site and sent to hospitals, the municipality of George, a coastal city east of Cape Town, said in a statement.
Western Cape premier Alan Winde said two among the retrieved had died, while 53 remain trapped under the rubble.
Ten Hag’s future in doubt after Palace thrashing
Michael Olise scored a brace of goals as Crystal Palace completed a league double over Manchester United for the first time in their history with a thumping 4-0 victory at Selhurst Park on May 6 that will add to the pressure on Erik ten Hag.
A makeshift United defence that included Casemiro at centre-back was easily picked apart by Palace on several occasions as Jean-Philippe Mateta and Tyrick Mitchell were also on the scoresheet in the impressive win.
United remain in eighth place with 54 points from 35 games, two points behind Newcastle United in sixth, with their hopes of European football next season fading fast. Palace are still in 14th with 43 points from 36 matches.