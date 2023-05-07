While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 7

Brazil’s Lula says King Charles urged him to protect Amazon



Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva revealed on Saturday that King Charles III, a fervent environmentalist, had personally asked him to protect the Amazon rainforest.

Lula and the British monarch met at Buckingham Palace in London on Friday evening, on the eve of the king’s coronation.

“The first thing the king said to me was that I should talk care of the Amazon,” Lula told a press conference in London.

