While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6

Gaza truce hopes slim; Hamas officials leaving Cairo but returning on May 7

Prospects for a Gaza ceasefire appeared slim on May 5 as Hamas reiterated its demand for an end to the war in exchange for the freeing of hostages, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flatly ruled that out.

The two sides blamed each other for the impasse and the Hamas delegation said it would leave Cairo truce talks on May 5 night to consult with its leadership. However, the Hamas officials planned to return to the Egyptian capital on Tuesday, two Egyptian security sources said.

In their second day of talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, Hamas negotiators maintained their stance that any truce agreement must end the war, Palestinian officials said.

READ MORE HERE

Trump accuses Biden of running ‘Gestapo administration’

