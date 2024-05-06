While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6

Gaza truce hopes slim; Hamas officials leaving Cairo but returning on May 7
Prospects for a Gaza ceasefire appeared slim on May 5 as Hamas reiterated its demand for an end to the war in exchange for the freeing of hostages, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flatly ruled that out.
The two sides blamed each other for the impasse and the Hamas delegation said it would leave Cairo truce talks on May 5 night to consult with its leadership. However, the Hamas officials planned to return to the Egyptian capital on Tuesday, two Egyptian security sources said.
In their second day of talks with Egyptian and Qatari mediators, Hamas negotiators maintained their stance that any truce agreement must end the war, Palestinian officials said.
Trump accuses Biden of running ‘Gestapo administration’
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump accused Democratic rival President Joe Biden of running a “Gestapo administration” in a private address to donors in which he also attacked prosecutors involved in his criminal indictments, according to a recording heard by US media outlets.
Mr Trump, whose own rhetoric has drawn accusations of fascist tendencies from civil rights groups and other critics, made the comparison with the Nazi police in Germany’s World War Two regime at a donor retreat May 4 night at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.
The comments came after Mr Trump reprised his complaint that the multiple indictments against him were politically motivated. He had just concluded 11 days of a New York hush money trial in which he is charged with falsifying business records to cover up a US$130,000 (S$175,370) payment made to a porn star.
Death toll from southern Brazil rainfall rises to 75, many still missing
The death toll from heavy rains that have caused flooding in Brazil’s southern state of Rio Grande do Sul has risen to at least 75, local authorities said on May 5, with tens of thousands of people displaced.
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva arrived in Rio Grande do Sul on May 5, along with most members of his cabinet, to discuss rescue and reconstruction works with local authorities.
The death toll could still substantially increase as 103 people were reported missing on May 5, up from about 70 the prior day, according to the state civil defense authority. It also said it was investigating whether another six deaths were related to the storms.
Liverpool get back on track with 4-2 win over Spurs
Liverpool finally found some form after a dismal run in a comfortable 4-2 Premier League victory over Tottenham Hotspur on May 5 in much-loved manager Juergen Klopp’s penultimate game at Anfield.
Strikes from Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson, Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliott secured a much needed victory for Klopp’s men, who had won one of their previous five league games and seen their title challenge crumble.
While still mathematically in with a chance of finishing top of the pile, they are five points off leaders Arsenal in the table with two games remaining and four points behind holders Manchester City, who have a game in hand over both.
Rublev downs Auger-Aliassime to win Madrid Open title
Andrey Rublev overcame an opening set wobble to beat Felix Auger-Aliassime 4-6 7-5 7-5 in the final of the Madrid Open on Sunday to win his second Masters 1000 title.
Auger-Aliassime was chasing his first ever Masters title and looked well set for victory before a resurgent Rublev, who had been struggling with a fever during the tournament, recovered to prevail in a little under three hours.
The 26-year-old Russian had come into the tournament in Madrid in poor form having lost his previous four matches on the tour but dropped only two sets en route to the title.