While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein denies low prices due to forced labour
Chinese cut-price fast-fashion giant Shein defended its business model in an interview with AFP, saying demand-based production accounted for its low prices and not forced or cheap labour.
Founded in China in 2008, Shein has swiftly claimed a top place in the global fast-fashion marketplace, offering young social-media-savvy customers low-priced collections that turn over at a steady clip.
The Singapore-based firm’s strategy chief Peter Pernot-Day told AFP that Shein is “an on-demand manufacturer... the global pioneer of this technology” during a visit to Paris to attend the opening of a Shein pop-up store.
New Yorkers to protest chokehold killing on subway, demand criminal charges
Protests were planned in New York City on Friday after a former US Marine placed a fellow subway passenger in a chokehold that killed him, stoking outcry over the lack of city support for those suffering from mental illness and homelessness.
The Manhattan District Attorney has not announced any charges against the unidentified former Marine who killed 30-year-old Jordan Neely on Monday by compressing his neck while both rode the F train, according to the city’s medical examiner.
The examiner’s homicide finding alone does not imply intent or culpability, which are issues that prosecutors will consider in deciding whether to bring criminal charges.
Biden sows ‘major’ confusion over press conference
It was the biggest Joe Biden press conference never to happen.
Speaking to reporters at a White House event with economy advisors Friday, the president sowed confusion when he made the surprise announcement that he was holding “a major press conference” in the afternoon.
No press conference was on the schedule and, barring national crises or shockingly new, big events, presidential press conferences are always announced far – usually days – in advance.
Pasta la vista! Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town
US police have an unusual case to crack: why were several hundred pounds of pasta illegally dumped next to a stream in a New Jersey town?
The macaroni mystery unfolded in Old Bridge, near New York City, late last month when a resident posted pictures of the oodles of noodles on Facebook.
The photos showed no sauce, no parmesan, and no meatballs – just piles and piles of spaghetti, macaroni and alphabet shapes beside a creek in the woods.
Alcaraz beats Coric to reach Madrid Open final on birthday
Defending champion Carlos Alcaraz celebrated his 20th birthday by reaching the Madrid Open final with an entertaining 6-4, 6-3 win over Borna Coric on Friday.
The world number two was at his best to defeat the Croatian, who pushed him hard but ultimately came up short against the Spaniard.
Alcaraz, reaching his fourth Masters 1000 final, broke for a 3-2 lead in a tight first set and served it out.