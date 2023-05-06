While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6

Chinese fast fashion giant Shein denies low prices due to forced labour



Chinese cut-price fast-fashion giant Shein defended its business model in an interview with AFP, saying demand-based production accounted for its low prices and not forced or cheap labour.

Founded in China in 2008, Shein has swiftly claimed a top place in the global fast-fashion marketplace, offering young social-media-savvy customers low-priced collections that turn over at a steady clip.

The Singapore-based firm’s strategy chief Peter Pernot-Day told AFP that Shein is “an on-demand manufacturer... the global pioneer of this technology” during a visit to Paris to attend the opening of a Shein pop-up store.

