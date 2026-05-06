While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 6, 2026

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz on May 4, near Bandar Abbas, Iran.

Ten civilian sailors have died in Strait of Hormuz, Rubio says

Ten civilian sailors have died due to the ongoing conflict in the Strait of Hormuz, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters on May 5.

Speaking at the White House, Mr Rubio said the US would continue to deploy its assets to defend freedom of navigation in the key thoroughfare.

“They’re isolated, they’re starving, they’re vulnerable and at least 10 sailors have died as a result, civilian sailors,” Mr Rubio said, without providing additional details.

Mr Rubio insisted the US was taking defensive action in enforcing its blockade of Iranian ports.

READ MORE HERE

UAE air defences engage missiles, drones

PHOTO: REUTERS

The United Arab Emirates’ defence ministry said on May 5 that its air defences were dealing with missile and drone attacks from Iran, although Iran’s joint military command said its armed forces had not carried out any missile or drone operations against the UAE in recent days.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports from either side.

A spokesperson for Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya headquarters also warned of a “crushing response” if any action was launched from the UAE against Iran.

READ MORE HERE

Russian attacks kill 25 in Ukraine

Russian attacks on cities in eastern Ukraine killed at least 25 people on May 5, including 12 in one of the worst strikes so far this year, hours before the deadline for a proposal from Kyiv for an open-ended ceasefire to begin at midnight.

Russia announced a ceasefire for May 8 to 9 to coincide with commemorations of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II and a military parade in Moscow’s Red Square.

Ukraine, in response, announced a proposal for an open-ended ceasefire starting at midnight on May 6, urging Russia to reciprocate.

READ MORE HERE

Italy’s Meloni warns over AI deepfakes

PHOTOS: X/@GIORGIAMELONI, REUTERS

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on May 5 that fake images of her generated by artificial intelligence were circulating online, warning that such false photos could deceive the public and target people unable to defend themselves.

Ms Meloni said in a statement that several fake photos of her had been created with AI and passed off as real by political opponents.

She posted one such image appearing to show her sitting on a bed wearing underwear. The original post included outraged comment that the photo was shameful and unworthy of an Italian prime minister.

READ MORE HERE

Saka sends Arsenal into Champions League final

PHOTO: AFP

Arsenal reached the Champions League final for the second time in their history with a 1-0 home win over Atletico Madrid sealing a 2-1 aggregate victory in the semi-final on May 5.

Captain Bukayo Saka’s tap-in just before the interval proved decisive for Arsenal to edge a cagey contest in which the hosts kept a ninth clean sheet in this season’s competition.

They will face either holders Paris St Germain, who knocked them out in last season’s semi-finals, or Bayern Munich in the Puskas Arena in Budapest on May 30 - a week after they hope to have sealed their first Premier League title for 22 years.

READ MORE HERE