While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 5

India waits for details on arrests over separatist’s murder

India will wait for Canadian police to share information on the three Indian men it has arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in 2023, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on May 4.

Canadian police charged the three on May 3 over the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and said they were probing whether the suspects had links to the Indian government.

Mr Jaishankar said he had seen news of the arrests and that the suspects “apparently are Indians of some kind of gang background... we’ll have to wait for the police to tell us”.

The trio, all Indian nationals, were arrested in the city of Edmonton in Alberta on May 3, the police said.

