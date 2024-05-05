While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 5

India waits for details on arrests over separatist’s murder
India will wait for Canadian police to share information on the three Indian men it has arrested and charged with the murder of a Sikh separatist leader in 2023, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on May 4.
Canadian police charged the three on May 3 over the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar and said they were probing whether the suspects had links to the Indian government.
Mr Jaishankar said he had seen news of the arrests and that the suspects “apparently are Indians of some kind of gang background... we’ll have to wait for the police to tell us”.
The trio, all Indian nationals, were arrested in the city of Edmonton in Alberta on May 3, the police said.
German politician attacked while campaigning
German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on May 4 vowed to fight a surge in violence against politicians after a German member of the European Parliament had to be taken to hospital after being attacked while campaigning for re-election.
Mr Matthias Ecke, 41, a member of Faeser’s Social Democrats (SPD), was hit and kicked by a group of four people while putting up posters in Dresden, capital of the eastern state of Saxony, police said.
An SPD source said his injuries would require an operation.
Russia adds Ukrainian president to ‘wanted’ list
Russia has added Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to its list of wanted criminals, a move Kyiv dismissed as a sign of Moscow’s “desperation”.
Mr Zelensky’s name appeared on May 4 on the Russian interior ministry’s “wanted” list, an online database of alleged criminals sought by the Russian authorities. It said the Ukrainian leader was wanted “under an article of the criminal code”, without providing further details.
Ukraine’s foreign ministry said the decision demonstrated “the desperation of the Russian state machine and propaganda, which are at a loss for what else to invent to garner attention”.
Swiatek saves three match points to win Madrid Open
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek avenged her loss to Aryna Sabalenka in 2023’s Madrid final by defeating the world number two to clinch her first title in the Spanish capital after a gruelling three-hour 11-minute battle on May 4.
Coming back from 1-3 down in the decider and saving three match points in total, Swiatek claimed a 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 (9/7) victory to secure the trophy.
She has now won each of the WTA 1000 and 500 tournaments held on European clay at least once, to go with three French Open titles on the surface at Roland Garros.
Haaland nets four as Man City rout Wolves 5-1
Manchester City’s Erling Haaland struck four times as they remained on course to win a fourth successive Premier League title with a 5-1 thrashing of Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 4.
Hours after Arsenal’s 3-0 win over Bournemouth, Pep Guardiola’s men responded with a resounding victory that pulled them to within a point of the North Londoners at the top of the standings, but with a game in hand.
Arsenal have 83 points with two fixtures remaining in one of the tightest title races in years, while City have 82, but three games to play.