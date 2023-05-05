While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 5

Belgium arrests foil suspected jihadist ‘terrorist attack’



Belgian police on Thursday arrested seven people suspected of supporting the Islamic State (Isis) group and plotting a “terrorist attack”, prosecutors said.

Almost all the suspects are ethnic Chechens, and three of them possess Belgian nationality, prosecutors said in a statement.

“The exact target of the planned attack has not yet been determined,” they said.

