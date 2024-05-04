While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 4

Hamas accuses Israel PM of trying to derail Gaza truce deal

A top Hamas official accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 3 of trying to derail a proposed Gaza truce and hostage release deal with his threats to keep fighting the Palestinian militant group.

“Netanyahu was the obstructionist of all previous rounds of dialogue... and it is clear that he still is,” senior Hamas official Hossam Badran told AFP, by telephone.

Foreign mediators have waited for a Hamas response to a proposal to halt the fighting for 40 days and exchange hostages for Palestinian prisoners, which its chief Ismail Haniyeh has said the group was considering in a “positive spirit”.

A major stumbling block has been that, while Hamas has demanded a lasting ceasefire, Mr Netanyahu has vowed to crush its remaining fighters in the far-southern city of Rafah, which is packed with displaced civilians.

