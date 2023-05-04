While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 4

Gunman shoots five women at US medical centre, one fatally

A gunman opened fire at a medical building in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, killing a 39-year-old woman and wounding four others before carjacking a vehicle to flee, police said on Wednesday.

The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, remained at large several hours after the 12.30pm EDT shooting at Northside Medical, Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum said at an afternoon news conference.

Mr Schierbaum said the gun used in the shooting had not been recovered and that Patterson should be considered “armed and dangerous.”

All five victims slain or wounded in the attack were women.

