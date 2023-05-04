While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 4

Gunman shoots five women at US medical centre, one fatally
A gunman opened fire at a medical building in midtown Atlanta on Wednesday, killing a 39-year-old woman and wounding four others before carjacking a vehicle to flee, police said on Wednesday.
The suspect, identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson, remained at large several hours after the 12.30pm EDT shooting at Northside Medical, Atlanta police chief Darin Schierbaum said at an afternoon news conference.
Mr Schierbaum said the gun used in the shooting had not been recovered and that Patterson should be considered “armed and dangerous.”
All five victims slain or wounded in the attack were women.
Zelensky denies Ukraine tried to assassinate Putin by drone
Russia accused Ukraine on Wednesday of a failed attempt to assassinate President Vladimir Putin in a drone attack on the Kremlin citadel in Moscow, and threatened to retaliate.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Kyiv had nothing to do with the reported overnight incident.
“We don’t attack Putin, or Moscow, we fight on our territory,” Mr Zelensky told a press conference during a visit to Finland, of the war against Russian occupiers.
Nato warns that Russia is mapping EU, US critical assets
Nato’s intelligence chief said that Russia is mapping critical undersea systems and warned of a significant risk that Moscow could target infrastructure in Europe and North America.
“There are heightened concerns that Russia may target undersea cables and other critical infrastructure in an effort to disrupt western life and gain leverage against those nations that are providing support to Ukraine,” Mr David Cattler, the military alliance’s assistant secretary-general for intelligence and security, told reporters.
Members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation have been racing to better safeguard undersea critical infrastructure after Nord Stream pipelines blasts last fall highlighted the difficulty of monitoring facilities and identifying attackers.
US Fed raises interest rates to highest in 16 years
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point and signalled it may pause further increases, giving officials time to assess the fallout from recent bank failures, wait on the resolution of a political standoff over the US debt ceiling, and monitor the course of inflation.
The move marks a new stage of the US central bank’s management of the recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, with what may be its final rate hike of the current tightening cycle and heightened attention to risks facing the economy.
The unanimous decision lifted the Fed’s benchmark overnight interest rate to the 5 per cent to 5.25 per cent range, the tenth consecutive increase since March 2022.
LIV Golf rebels Garcia, Poulter, Westwood quit European Tour
LIV Golf players Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Richard Bland have resigned from the European Tour, the tour announced on Wednesday.
Last month, the European Tour won its legal battle with rebels after the players appealed against punishments the tour wanted to impose on those who took part in the inaugural LIV event last year.
Ryder Cup stars Garcia, Poulter and Westwood will not be eligible for the matches against the United States in Rome later this year.