While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 31, 2026

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Vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, on May 30.

US military fires on ship violating Iran blockade

The US military said on May 30 it had disabled a Gambia-flagged cargo vessel attempting to sail to an Iranian port by launching a missile into its engine room.

US Central Command (CENTCOM), which oversees forces in the Middle East region, said the strike occurred on May 29 after the M/V Lian Star failed to respond to more than 20 warnings.

“A US aircraft disabled the vessel by firing a Hellfire missile into the ship’s engine room after Lian Star’s crew failed to comply. The ship is no longer transiting to Iran,” CENTCOM said on X.

The statement did not mention if there were any injuries aboard the Lian Star following the strike.

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Trump floats rally after artists ditch US birthday concerts

PHOTO: EUTERS

US President Donald Trump, claiming he could draw larger audiences than Elvis Presley, said on May 30 he was considering headlining a Washington rally after several artists quit events celebrating the country’s 250th anniversary.

Shortly after they were announced as performers in a concert series around the July 4 holiday, several musical acts backed out, with some citing politicisation of the event.

The concerts were scheduled to kick off on June 25 as part of a major exposition on the National Mall organised by Freedom 250, a Trump-backed public-private entity.

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Officials clear hantavirus ship to sail again

PHOTO: AFP

A cruise ship which sparked a global health alert over a deadly outbreak of hantavirus was on May 30 cleared to put to sea again after cleaning and disinfection.

“From a public health perspective, there are no longer any obstacles to putting the Hondius back to sea,” the public health agency in the Dutch port of Rotterdam said, following a final inspection on May 29.

During the checks, infection control experts “determined that the Hondius had been cleaned effectively and that disinfection had been carried out in accordance with established guidelines,” a statement said.

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Trump admin walks back Green Card announcement

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Trump administration has walked back its announcement that non-citizens seeking permanent US residency, commonly called a Green Card, would need to return to their home country to apply, The New York Times reported.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told the newspaper on May 29 that its policy announcement last week was not a requirement for all applicants, but would rather be implemented “on a case-by-case basis”.

A Trump administration spokesman, Mr Zach Kahler, said on May 22 that “from now on, an alien who is in the US temporarily and wants a Green Card must return to their home country to apply, except in extraordinary circumstances.”

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Champions League final: PSG edge Arsenal on penalties

PHOTO: REUTERS

Paris Saint-Germain claimed back-to-back Champions League triumphs with a 4-3 shoot-out win over Arsenal following a 1-1 draw after extra time on May 30, with Eberechi Eze and Gabriel missing from the spot.

Mikel Arteta’s Premier League champions showed great resilience to take the game beyond 120 minutes in Budapest, but fell to a second final defeat, 20 years after their first against Barcelona in 2006.

Luis Enrique’s side became only the second besides Real Madrid to win the competition in consecutive years in the Champions League era.

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