While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 31

N. Korea launches space satellite, triggers Japan, Seoul alerts

North Korea fired what it called a space satellite towards the south on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said.

Sirens were heard across Seoul around 6.32am local time (5.32am Singapore time) as the city issued a warning asking citizens to prepare for potential evacuation.

Shortly after, South Korea said the evacuation alert sent by text message to Seoul residents after North Korea fired a purported space launch vehicle was “issued incorrectly”.

“We inform you that the alert issued by the Seoul Metropolitan Government at 06:41 was issued incorrectly,” the South Korean interior ministry said, referring to an emergency alert that had blared from phones across Seoul after the launch.

READ MORE HERE

Trump vows to end birthright citizenship for kids of illegals