While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 31

N. Korea launches space satellite, triggers Japan, Seoul alerts
North Korea fired what it called a space satellite towards the south on Wednesday, South Korea’s military said.
Sirens were heard across Seoul around 6.32am local time (5.32am Singapore time) as the city issued a warning asking citizens to prepare for potential evacuation.
Shortly after, South Korea said the evacuation alert sent by text message to Seoul residents after North Korea fired a purported space launch vehicle was “issued incorrectly”.
“We inform you that the alert issued by the Seoul Metropolitan Government at 06:41 was issued incorrectly,” the South Korean interior ministry said, referring to an emergency alert that had blared from phones across Seoul after the launch.
Trump vows to end birthright citizenship for kids of illegals
Donald Trump said on Tuesday that if elected president again in 2024 he would seek to end automatic citizenship for children born in the United States to immigrants in the country illegally, a plan that contradicts how a 19th century amendment to the US Constitution long has been interpreted.
Mr Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination in an increasingly crowded field of candidates, said in a campaign video posted to Twitter that he would issue an executive order instructing federal agencies to stop what is known as birthright citizenship.
Any such action by Mr Trump would be certain to draw a legal challenge.
Chinese jet carried out ‘aggressive’ manoeuvre, says Pentagon
A Chinese fighter jet carried out an “unnecessarily aggressive” manoeuvre near a US military plane over the South China Sea in international airspace, the United States said on Tuesday.
In a statement, the United States’ military command responsible for the Indo-Pacific said the Chinese J-16 aircraft carried out the manoeuvre last week and forced the US RC-135 plane to fly through its wake turbulence.
“The United States will continue to fly, sail, and operate - safely and responsibly - wherever international law allows,” the statement said.
Theranos founder Holmes reports to prison in Texas
Disgraced biotech star Elizabeth Holmes began serving her 11-year sentence for defrauding investors in a Texas prison on Tuesday.
The 39-year-old was seen arriving at the minimum-security federal prison for women inmates in Bryan, Texas near Houston.
She was ordered to begin serving prison time at the facility on Tuesday after a court denied her latest request to remain free while appealing her fraud conviction.
Roland Garros goes Wild with Medvedev first-round exit
A wound-up Daniil Medvedev suffered a shock first-round exit at the French Open when he lost 7-6(5) 6-7(6) 2-6 6-3 6-4 to Brazilian qualifier Thiago Seyboth Wild amid gusty winds on Tuesday.
Although Seyboth Wild won two Challenger (second-tier) titles on clay this season, world number two Medvedev was coming into the Grand Slam tournament on the back of a title in Rome, having shown tremendous progress on the slowest surface.
It counted for nothing on a windswept court Philippe Chatrier, where the Russian seemed increasingly frustrated, arguing with the umpire and the fickle Paris crowd over a line call in the fourth set.