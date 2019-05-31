While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 31

'Help came too late': Survivors recount deadly Budapest boat tragedy

Seven South Koreans who survived after their sightseeing boat capsized and sank in Budapest said help came too late as they waited trembling in the freezing river in the dark, Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday.

Seven South Koreans died and 21 others remain missing after the Mermaid boat collided with a much larger passenger river cruise ship on the Danube in the heart of the Hungarian capital on Wednesday.

"The current was so fast and people were floating away but the rescue team did not come," a 31-year-old woman, identified only by her surname Jung, told Yonhap at a Budapest hotel where the survivors were taken.

Sobbing, Jung said she was taking photos on the deck at the time of the collision, adding: "I saw a big cruise ship approach us but didn't imagine it would crash into our boat."

Health of wife of Indonesia's former President Yudhoyono worsens

The health of the wife of Indonesia's former President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono has taken a turn for the worse.

Mrs Ani Yudhoyono, 66, is in the intensive care unit at the National University Hospital (NUH) in Singapore, said her son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono on Thursday.

He said his mother has been seeking treatment for leukaemia at the hospital since February this year.

Trump praises high-profile Brexit proponents ahead of visit to Britain

US President Donald Trump praised the two most high-profile proponents of Britain's departure from the European Union on Thursday, ahead of his planned visit to London at a time of political turmoil following the resignation of Prime Minister Theresa May.

Trump told reporters he had great respect for British politicians Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage and considered them friends.

He declined, however, to say who he supported among the various Conservative Party candidates to succeed May as prime minister.

Buffett lunch commands record US$3.5m as charity auction nears homestretch

The cost of a private lunch with Warren Buffett, the billionaire chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, sat at a record US$3,500,100 (S$4.8 million) on Thursday afternoon, with a day to go in an annual charity auction.

Bidding began on Sunday at US$25,000 in the online auction, run by eBay , and by late Monday had already topped the record US$3,456,789 offered by anonymous bidders in both the 2012 and 2016 auctions.

Proceeds will benefit the Glide Foundation, a San Francisco charity that serves people who are poor, homeless or battling substance abuse.

R. Kelly charged with new felony sex assault, abuse counts: Report

Grammy-winning singer R. Kelly was charged on Thursday with 11 new felony counts of sexual assault and abuse that could, if he is convicted, send the R & B singer to prison for 30 years, the Chicago Sun Times reported.

Kelly was indicted by a Cook County Grand Jury on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault by force and two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, documents posted on the newspaper's website showed.

He was also indicted on three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse against a victim between the ages of 13 to 16, according to the documents.

