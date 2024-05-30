While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 30

Israeli minister says PM Netanyahu ‘failing,’ calls for election

An Israeli Cabinet minister accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition of “failing miserably” amid the Gaza war on May 29, prompting a rebuke from Mr Netanyahu’s Likud party as political divisions deepen.

Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot, an observer in the war Cabinet, said Mr Netanyahu had failed on security and the economy and called for elections by year’s end.

Speaking at a conference, the former military chief, whose youngest son was killed in combat in the Gaza Strip in December, said Mr Netanyahu was misleading citizens with slogans of “total victory” against Hamas instead of being truthful about the complexity of the Gaza war, now in its eight month.

“Anyone who says that we’ll disband a few battalions in Rafah and then return the hostages is sowing a false illusion,” he said.

