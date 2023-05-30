While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 30

Nato soldiers injured in Kosovo clashes with Serb protesters
Around 25 Nato peacekeeping soldiers defending three town halls in northern Kosovo were injured in clashes with Serb protesters on Monday, while Serbia’s president put the army on the highest level of combat alert.
KFOR, the Nato-led peacekeeping mission to Kosovo, condemned the violence.
“While countering the most active fringes of the crowd, several soldiers of the Italian and Hungarian KFOR contingent were the subject of unprovoked attacks and sustained trauma wounds with fractures and burns due to the explosion of incendiary devices,” it said in a statement.
Sudan factions agree to extend ceasefire deal amid clashes
Sudan’s warring military factions agreed on Monday to a five-day extension of a ceasefire agreement, after renewed heavy clashes and air strikes in parts of the capital threw fresh doubts on the effectiveness of the truce.
Saudi Arabia and the United States, which brokered a week-long ceasefire deal and have been monitoring it remotely, announced shortly before it was due to expire on Monday evening that the parties had agreed to extend it.
Although the ceasefire had been imperfectly observed, it had allowed the delivery of aid to an estimated two million people, the two countries said in a joint statement.
New Greek elections on June 25: President’s office
Greece will hold fresh elections on June 25, the president’s office said Monday as Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis seeks to consolidate a May 21 win that left him short of a parliamentary majority.
“New elections will be held on June 25,” a presidential decree said, after Mitsotakis’s conservative New Democracy party had its best result since 2007 with 40.8 per cent of the vote.
It was a win over the leftist Syriza party of former premier Alexis Tsipras by more than 20 points.
Kids missing in Colombian Amazon probably alive, authorities say
Four Indigenous children lost since a plane crash in the Colombian Amazon almost a month ago are believed to still be alive, the military said Monday.
The children – aged 13, nine, four, and 11 months – have wandered in the jungle since a light aircraft crash in Colombia’s southeast claimed the lives of the pilot, an Indigenous leader and their mother on May 1.
Satellite images reveal hints of a path the kids have taken, and rescuers have since come across some of their belongings, a makeshift shelter and a half-eaten fruit.
Zhang gives China first men’s singles win at French Open in 86 years
Zhang Zhizhen on Monday became the first Chinese man in 86 years to win a match at the French Open.
The world number 71 was leading Dusan Lajovic 6-1, 4-1 when his Serbian opponent retired with an injury.
It was a first main draw win at the majors for Zhang who had been an opening round loser in his three previous appearances at the Slams.