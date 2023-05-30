While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 30

Nato soldiers injured in Kosovo clashes with Serb protesters



Around 25 Nato peacekeeping soldiers defending three town halls in northern Kosovo were injured in clashes with Serb protesters on Monday, while Serbia’s president put the army on the highest level of combat alert.

KFOR, the Nato-led peacekeeping mission to Kosovo, condemned the violence.

“While countering the most active fringes of the crowd, several soldiers of the Italian and Hungarian KFOR contingent were the subject of unprovoked attacks and sustained trauma wounds with fractures and burns due to the explosion of incendiary devices,” it said in a statement.

