While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 30, 2026

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The heads of the IEA, IMF, World Bank and WTO warned on May 29 that the war in the Middle East was straining global energy supplies.

IMF, World Bank warn global energy under strain

The heads of the International Energy Agency, International Monetary Fund, World Bank and World Trade Organisation warned on May 29 that the war in the Middle East was straining global energy supplies and hitting vulnerable economies hardest.

The US-Israel war on Iran has disrupted trade, rattled financial markets and raised concerns over global energy supplies, particularly through the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for oil and gas shipments.

The global institutions said that the world economy remained resilient, but the conflict was disproportionately affecting poorer countries through higher fuel and fertiliser prices, increased uncertainty, and risks to jobs.

The heads of the groups met on May 28 to discuss how they should respond to the economic impact of the war, they said in a joint statement.

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Trump says making final decision on Iran deal

US President Donald Trump said on May 29 that he was making his decision on a potential deal with Iran, though Tehran insisted there was still “no final agreement” on ending the Middle East war.

A report from Iran’s Fars news agency also rebutted several key elements of Mr Trump’s characterisation of the deal, citing informed sources as calling his remarks a “mixture of truth and lies”.

US sources had told AFP the deal was just waiting on Mr Trump’s sign-off following weeks of halting negotiations to end a conflict that has engulfed the Middle East and shaken the global economy.

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Romanians in shock after drone crash

PHOTO: AFP

Inhabitants of the Romanian city of Galati, near the border with Ukraine, expressed fear, bewilderment and anger on May 29 after a drone crashed into a residential building, wounding two people during the night.

The crash happened in the centre of the city of 200,000 people in eastern Romania, on a busy street with 10-storey buildings, shops and banks.

Dozens of people gathered to take photos and videos of the damage done to the last floor of the apartment block hit, where a balcony’s exterior looked partially collapsed.

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Rescuers free one of seven men trapped in Laos cave

PHOTO: AFP

A rescue team freed on May 29 one of seven men trapped inside a semi-submerged cave in Laos for more than a week, the group working at the site said.

“The first victim has been successfully rescued out of the cave,” the Thai rescue group said in a Facebook post accompanied by a picture of three men guiding another bedraggled and muddy man over unsteady ground.

The seven men had been trapped in the cavern in a remote mountainous area of central Xaysomboun province since May 20, when flash floods stranded them as they searched for gold, early state media reports said.

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‘I don’t know’: Djokovic unsure on French Open future

Novak Djokovic said he didn’t know if he would play at the French Open again after his latest quest for a record 25th Grand Slam ended in a third-round loss to Joao Fonseca on May 29.

Brazilian teenager Fonseca produced a sensational comeback to erase a two-set deficit and beat Djokovic 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 7-5, 7-5 after nearly five hours on court.

Djokovic was condemned to his earliest exit at Roland Garros since 2009, and left the court making a heart gesture to the Philippe Chatrier crowd.

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