While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 3

As counterattack looms, Ukraine vows not to give up Bakhmut
Ukraine’s military vowed on Tuesday not to give up the pulverised eastern city of Bakhmut as it prepares to launch a long-promised counteroffensive against Russian forces.
General Oleksandr Syrskyi, commander of ground forces, underlined the importance Kyiv attaches to holding Bakhmut as preparations continue for a counterattack which it hopes will change the dynamic of the war.
The battle has symbolic importance for both sides, with Ukraine still holding on to some parts of the city after months of fierce fighting against regular Russian troops and the Wagner mercenary force.
“Together with the commanders, we have made a number of necessary decisions aimed at ensuring the effective defence and inflicting maximum losses on the enemy,” Gen Syrskyi said, in remarks released after a visit to troops in Bakhmut.
Royal superfans camp out ahead of King Charles coronation
With days to go until the coronation of King Charles III, royal superfans are determined to camp for several days along The Mall in London to ensure front-row seats.
“This is a moment in history. We are so fortunate that we are living through a coronation,” says Ms Marie Scott, who was among the first to set up camp on the avenue leading to Buckingham Palace.
Ms Scott, 52, has been attending royal events since the wedding of William and Kate in 2011 and says it’s not the same as watching it from a TV screen.
US lawmakers urge scrutiny of fashion firm Shein
A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has urged securities regulators to require fashion upstart Shein to attest it does not use forced Chinese labour as a condition of a public offering.
Citing reports that the fast-growing discount apparel company uses cotton from the Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, two dozen members of the House of Representatives urged action from the head of the US Securities and Exchange Commission.
“Shein is aggressively raising capital and plans to execute an IPO before the end of this calendar year,” they said, in a May 1 letter.
‘Nightmare’: Stinky seaweed smothers Caribbean beaches
Jose Viator was hoping tourists would flock to his beachside bar on the French archipelago of Guadeloupe, but he has been forced to close because of stinky brown seaweed.
“It’s a nightmare,” the 61-year-old said.
The pristine sand and turquoise Caribbean waters of his coastal village are usually a magnet for tourists at this time of year. But a thick carpet of potentially toxic sargassum algae has washed up on the beach of Capesterre, filling the air with the smell of rotten eggs as it decomposes and keeping visitors at bay.
Arsenal back on top of Premier League after beating Chelsea
Martin Odegaard fired Arsenal back to the top of the Premier League as the Norway midfielder’s double inspired a 3-1 win against woeful Chelsea on Tuesday.
Mikel Arteta’s side lost control of the title race after last week’s 4-1 defeat at Manchester City.
But the Gunners signalled their intention to push City all the way to the wire with a much-needed first win in five games.