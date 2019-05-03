While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 3

Sole remaining Kim Jong Nam assassination suspect to be freed

A Vietnamese woman accused of assassinating the North Korean leader's half-brother will be freed on Friday, ending legal proceedings stemming from the shocking hit despite criticism that the real culprits never faced justice.

After a lengthy trial, Doan Thi Huong pleaded guilty last month to a lesser charge of "causing injury" over the 2017 assassination of Kim Jong Nam, making her the only person convicted for a murder that made headlines around the world.

Weeks earlier, Indonesian Siti Aisyah - the only other person to face trial over the killing carried out with a banned nerve agent at Kuala Lumpur airport - was released and flew home after her murder charge was withdrawn.

The pair always denied having committed murder, arguing that they were pawns in a plan hatched by North Korean agents who fled Malaysia after the killing.South Korea accused Pyongyang of plotting the assassination.

British PM Theresa May under fire after Huawei leak sacking

Theresa May hoped firing her defence secretary over a leak would put her latest government scandal to rest. But it seems only to have unleashed yet another political storm for the British prime minister, with members of her own party questioning her judgment and opponents demanding the police be called in.

May, who is clinging to her job despite failing to persuade parliament to accept her plans for Britain's exit from the EU, fired Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson.

She blamed him for a leak about Chinese telecoms firm Huawei from a meeting of the Cabinet's National Security Council which discusses intelligence and defence strategy.

Sexual assaults spike in US military, hit new record, says Pentagon

The US Defence Department said on Thursday the estimated number of sexual assaults in the military climbed nearly 38 per cent in 2018 compared with a survey two years earlier, data that critics say laid bare broken Pentagon promises of a crackdown.

The Pentagon said there were 6,053 reports of sexual assaults last year, according to an anonymous, bi-annual survey.

It is the highest since the US military began collecting this kind of survey data in 2004.

Facebook bans black leader Louis Farrakhan, others in hate crackdown

Facebook on Thursday banned controversial black activist leader Louis Farrakhan (above), far-right icon Alex Jones and several others in a heightened crackdown on hate content at the leading social network.

"We've always banned individuals or organisations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology," Facebook said in a statement.

The most prominent to be banned were Farrakhan, head of the Nation of Islam, accused of being anti-Semitic and black supremacist; and Jones, the far-right conspiracy theorist best known for calling the 9/11 attacks an inside job and describing the Sandy Hook school massacre as a hoax.

Joe Jonas marries Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner

Singer Joe Jonas married Game Of Thrones actress Sophie Turner in a surprise wedding, with pictures shared on social media showing the couple tying the knot in front of an Elvis Presley impersonator in Las Vegas.

The couple wed just hours after Jonas, part of the Jonas Brothers band, performed with his siblings at the Billboard Music Awards in the city.

A representative for Turner, currently on television screens as Sansa Stark in the final series of the hit show Game Of Thrones, confirmed to Reuters via e-mail that the couple, who got engaged in 2017, had wed.

