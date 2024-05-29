While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 29

French, German leaders say Ukraine can strike Russia
France and Germany’s leaders said on May 28 Ukraine should be allowed to hit military sites inside Russia from which missiles are being fired at Ukrainian territory, but not other targets.
Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West earlier in the day that Nato members in Europe were playing with fire by proposing to let Ukraine use Western-supplied weapons to strike inside Russia, which he said could trigger a global conflict.
“We support Ukraine and we don’t want escalation, that hasn’t changed,” French President Emmanuel Macron said, at a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in Meseberg, Germany. “We think we should allow them to neutralise military sites from which missiles are fired, military sites from which Ukraine is attacked, but we shouldn’t allow them to hit other targets in Russia and civilian or other military sites in Russia.”
Mr Scholz said he agreed with Mr Macron and that as long as Ukraine respected the conditions given by countries that supplied the weapons, including the US, and international law, it was allowed to defend itself.
Actor Robert De Niro brands Trump dangerous ‘clown’
Actor Robert De Niro on May 28 spoke outside the New York court where Donald Trump is standing trial, branding him a dangerous “clown” who will become a dictator for life if reelected.
De Niro, a longtime political activist and critic of Trump, has taken a growing role in the campaign to reelect Joe Biden, including starring in a new hard-hitting TV ad for the Democratic Party.
“When Trump ran in 2016, it was like a joke,” De Niro told reporters, calling the former president a “clown” and a “tyrant.” “We have a second chance, and no one is laughing now. This is the time to stop him.”
Palestinian militants release video of Israeli hostage alive in Gaza
Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad released a video on May 28, showing an Israeli hostage alive and held in the Gaza Strip.
The captive, identified by Israeli media as Sasha Trupanov, 28, is seen speaking in Hebrew in the 30-second clip.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum campaign group identified him as Alexander (Sasha) Trupanov, and called on the Israeli authorities to secure the release of all captives held in Gaza.
Measles cases surging again in Europe, says WHO
Measles cases are surging across Europe for a second straight year and will soon exceed the already-high number recorded in 2023, the World Health Organisation warned on May 28.
It called on countries to boost their vaccination efforts.
A total of 56,634 cases of measles and four deaths were registered during the first three months of the year in 45 of the 53 countries that make up the WHO European region, which includes Central Asia.
Novak Djokovic eases into French Open second round
Defending champion Novak Djokovic took his French Open first round record to 20 wins out of 20 as he eased past French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert on May 28.
Djokovic, chasing a fourth title at Roland Garros and record 25th Grand Slam triumph, came through against his 142nd-ranked opponent 6-4, 7-6 (7/3), 6-4.
The 37-year-old, who saw career-long rival and 14-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal exit the tournament on Monday, arrived in Paris under a cloud.