While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 29

Turkey’s Erdogan prevails in election test of his 20-year rule



Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan extended his two decades in power in elections on Sunday, winning a mandate to pursue increasingly authoritarian policies which have polarised Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.

His challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, called it “the most unfair election in years” but did not dispute the outcome.

Official results showed Kilicdaroglu won 47.9 per cent of the votes to Erdogan’s 52.1 per cent, pointing to a deeply divided nation.

