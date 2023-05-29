While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 29

Turkey’s Erdogan prevails in election test of his 20-year rule
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan extended his two decades in power in elections on Sunday, winning a mandate to pursue increasingly authoritarian policies which have polarised Turkey and strengthened its position as a regional military power.
His challenger, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, called it “the most unfair election in years” but did not dispute the outcome.
Official results showed Kilicdaroglu won 47.9 per cent of the votes to Erdogan’s 52.1 per cent, pointing to a deeply divided nation.
Russia condemns US Senator Graham’s comments on the death of Russians
Russia on Sunday condemned US Senator Lindsey Graham for telling Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during a visit to Kyiv that US support for Ukraine was the best money Washington had ever spent and that “the Russians are dying”.
At a meeting on Friday, Zelensky told Graham that “now we are free”.
“And the Russians are dying,” Graham said, according to a video supplied by the Ukrainian presidential press service.
Man charged with murder after 3 dead in New Mexico biker shootout
A biker was charged with murder after a shootout between rival motorbike gangs at a motorcycle rally in Red River, northern New Mexico, on Saturday in which three gang members were killed and five wounded, police said.
Members of the Bandidos and Waterdogs groups traded gunfire around 5:00 p.m. (2100 GMT) on the packed main street of the mountain resort town 75 miles northeast of state capital Santa Fe, State Police Chief Tim Johnson said on Sunday.
“It was just gangbanger on gangbanger,” Johnson told a press conference in Red River, adding that no bystanders were injured.
Man Utd claim comeback win over Fulham to end season in third
Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes got on the scoresheet as Manchester United came from behind to claim a 2-1 home win over Fulham on Sunday and end their Premier League campaign on a high.
The result made no change to the Premier League table as United finished the season in third place, while Fulham ended in 10th for their first top-half finish since 2012.
Fulham took the lead in the 19th minute when Kenny Tete timed his run to perfection to angle in a near-post header from a Willian corner.
Ukraine’s Kostyuk booed at French Open as Tsitsipas, Rublev move on
Aryna Sabalenka won a politically-charged French Open duel against Marta Kostyuk on Sunday as jeers and boos rained down on the defeated Ukrainian who refused to shake hands with her Belarusian opponent.
World number two and Australian Open champion Sabalenka swept 10 of the last 12 games to win 6-3, 6-2 as she kick-started her push to reach the second week in Paris for the first time.
Kostyuk honoured her pledge not to shake hands with Sabalenka in protest at Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.