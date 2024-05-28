While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 28

Israel PM says Rafah strike a ‘tragic accident’, vows to defeat Hamas



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 27 that a deadly strike that hit a displacement camp in Gaza’s Rafah was a “tragic accident” which his government was investigating.

“In Rafah, we evacuated a million uninvolved residents and, despite our best efforts, a tragic accident happened yesterday,” Netanyahu told parliament.

He added that “we are investigating the case and will draw the conclusions” after Gaza’s health ministry reported 45 dead as the strike late on May 26 sparked a fire that tore through a tent city for displaced Gazans.

