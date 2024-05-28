While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 28

Israel PM says Rafah strike a ‘tragic accident’, vows to defeat Hamas
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on May 27 that a deadly strike that hit a displacement camp in Gaza’s Rafah was a “tragic accident” which his government was investigating.
“In Rafah, we evacuated a million uninvolved residents and, despite our best efforts, a tragic accident happened yesterday,” Netanyahu told parliament.
He added that “we are investigating the case and will draw the conclusions” after Gaza’s health ministry reported 45 dead as the strike late on May 26 sparked a fire that tore through a tent city for displaced Gazans.
French military instructors to visit Ukrainian training centres soon, Ukraine commander says
Ukraine’s top commander said on May 27 he had signed paperwork allowing French military instructors to visit Ukrainian training centres soon.
“I am pleased to welcome France’s initiative to send instructors to Ukraine to train Ukrainian servicemen,” Oleksandr Syrskyi said on the Telegram messaging app after talks via video link with French defence minister Sebastien Lecornu.
“I have already signed the documents that will enable the first French instructors to visit our training centres shortly and familiarise themselves with their infrastructure and personnel,” Syrskyi said.
US storms kill at least 21 across 4 states on Memorial Day weekend
Tornado-spawning thunderstorms that swept the US Southern Plains and Ozarks have killed at least 21 people as of May 27 morning across four states and wrecked hundreds of buildings, with forecasters warning of more severe weather.
The death toll over the Memorial Day weekend includes at least eight fatalities in Arkansas, seven in Texas, four in Kentucky and two in Oklahoma, according to tallies by state emergency authorities.
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency early on May 27 while the National Weather Service said a severe thunderstorm watch was issued for parts of Georgia and South Carolina until at least May 27 afternoon.
Schoolteacher stabbed by pupil in western France
An 18-year-old pupil was detained in western France on May 27 after stabbing his English teacher in the face and fleeing, authorities said.
The teacher from the town of Chemille-en-Anjou in western France “suffered a facial injury that is not life-threatening”, said a joint statement from the authorities including the prefect and public prosecutor.
Law enforcement officers could be seen in front of the Lycee de l’Hyrome where the attack took place on Monday morning, according to an AFP photographer at the scene.
Rafael Nadal goes down fighting against Alexander Zverev in earliest French Open exit
Rafael Nadal crashed to his earliest exit at the French Open on May 27 after a 6-3, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 first-round defeat by fourth seed Alexander Zverev, with fans wondering if the 14-time champion will return to the Grand Slam he has ruled for two decades.
The 22-time Major champion, who won the Musketeers’ Cup for the first time in 2005 and last raised the trophy in 2022 before a serious hip injury derailed his career, had previously said 2024 could be his final one on the tour.
Having returned to the tournament that he skipped in 2023 and refusing to confirm any farewells ahead of his opener, Nadal showed flashes of top form again on Court Philippe Chatrier but the 37-year-old ultimately went down fighting.