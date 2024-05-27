While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 27

Cyclone hits Bangladesh as nearly a million flee inland for shelter



An intense cyclone smashed into the low-lying coast of Bangladesh on May 26, with nearly a million people fleeing inland for concrete storm shelters away from howling gales and crashing waves.

“The severe Cyclone Remal has started crossing the Bangladesh coast,” Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Azizur Rahman told AFP, adding the raging storm could continue hammering the coast until at least the early hours of Monday morning.

“We have so far recorded maximum wind speeds of 90 kilometres per hour, but the wind speed may pick up more pace.”

