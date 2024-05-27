While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 27

Cyclone hits Bangladesh as nearly a million flee inland for shelter
An intense cyclone smashed into the low-lying coast of Bangladesh on May 26, with nearly a million people fleeing inland for concrete storm shelters away from howling gales and crashing waves.
“The severe Cyclone Remal has started crossing the Bangladesh coast,” Bangladesh Meteorological Department Director Azizur Rahman told AFP, adding the raging storm could continue hammering the coast until at least the early hours of Monday morning.
“We have so far recorded maximum wind speeds of 90 kilometres per hour, but the wind speed may pick up more pace.”
Hamas fires missiles at Tel Aviv for first time in months
Hamas launched missiles at Tel Aviv on May 26, setting off sirens in Israel’s financial center for the first time in four months, as the Islamist Palestinian group sought to show military strength despite Israel’s Gaza offensive.
The Israeli military said eight projectiles were identified crossing from the area of Rafah, the southern tip of the Gaza Strip where Israel kept up operations despite a ruling by the top UN court on May 24 ordering it to stop attacking the city.
A number of the projectiles were intercepted, it said. There were no reports of casualties.
North Korea plans to launch satellite rocket between May 27 and June 4, Japan Coast Guard says
North Korea has notified Japan of its plan to launch a rocket carrying a space satellite towards the Yellow Sea and east of Luzon Island between May 27 and June 4, the Japan Coast Guard said on May 27.
The notice comes ahead of a trilateral summit meeting between Japan, South Korea and China scheduled to take place later on May 27.
Officials from the United States, Japan, and South Korea held phone talks in response to the notice and shared a view that North Korea’s satellite launch using ballistic missile technology would be in violation of UN resolutions, Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.
Djokovic optimistic despite lowered expectations at Roland Garros
Defending champion Novak Djokovic will have low expectations and high hopes at the French Open this year, but the top-ranked Serb said on May 26 that he knew how to raise his game on the biggest stage despite a wobbly season.
Djokovic has had a bumpy few months by his own admission after the 37-year-old was denied a record-extending 11th title at the Australian Open by eventual champion Jannik Sinner in January, with erratic form affecting his rhythm thereafter.
Having belatedly arrived at the year’s second major hoping to claim a record 25th Grand Slam and move past Margaret Court, Djokovic said he was cautious but also confident ahead of his opener with local hope Pierre-Hugues Herbert.
Ferrari ace Charles Leclerc ends Monaco jinx with dream home win
Charles Leclerc had dreamt of this moment for a very long time, ever since he was a kid. And when he took pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix on May 25, he knew that he was getting closer.
On May 26, the Ferrari driver finally became the first home winner of Formula One’s showcase race since Louis Chiron raced around the city streets in 1931.
It was the first time the 26-year-old had stood on the Monaco podium in six attempts, and it came after two standing starts from pole in a dramatic race that was halted when first lap collisions took out a fifth of the field.