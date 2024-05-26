While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 26

6 killed, 40 hurt in ‘vile’ Russian strike on DIY superstore
Russia bombed a hardware superstore in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on May 25, killing at least six people and wounding 40, Ukraine officials said, in an attack condemned as “vile” by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram that six people “died on the spot”, 40 were wounded and 16 missing after two guided Russian bombs hit the store.
Two of those killed “were men who worked in the hypermarket”, Mr Synegubov said earlier in a video on Telegram.
Thick black smoke billowed from the gutted building of the Epitsentr DIY superstore in the northeastern outskirts of the city, as firefighters sprayed water on a blaze sparked by the strikes, AFP journalists saw.
At least 24 dead, mostly children, in India fire, say officials
At least 24 people were killed, most of them children, when a fire broke out at a packed amusement park arcade in India on May 25, officials said.
Footage posted on social media, which AFP was not able to immediately verify, showed a ferocious blaze engulfing a structure, with black smoke pouring into the sky.
Mr Prabhav Joshi, the district collector of Rajkot, in the western state of Gujarat, told AFP that 24 people had died in the inferno, “mostly children”, and another half-dozen were hospitalised.
Four US Army vessels run aground near Gaza aid pier
Four US Army vessels supporting the temporary pier built to deliver aid to Gaza have run aground in heavy seas and Israel is aiding a recovery effort, US Central Command (Centcom) said on May 25.
“The vessels broke free from their moorings and two vessels are now anchored on the beach near the pier. The third and fourth vessels are beached on the coast of Israel near Ashkelon,” the statement said.
“No US personnel will enter Gaza. No injuries have been reported and the pier remains fully functional,” it continued, adding that the Israel navy is assisting with recovering the vessels.
‘John Wick’ lookalike charms Thai social media users
An unidentified foreign man who looks like actor Keanu Reeves’ John Wick character has become the darling of Thai social-media users overnight, thanks to viral TikTok videos showing him doing things uncharacteristic to the Hollywood hitman in Thailand.
Thai media outlets - both mainstream and online - widely reported the viral videos on May 25.
The videos, shared on a TikTok account called “Tuktiklife”, drew several funny comments from Thai social-media users. Many of them said the man looked very much like John Wick, while others joked that the hitman could be on a new mission in Thailand.
Ten Hag unclear on future despite Man United FA Cup win
Erik ten Hag admitted he does not know whether he will still be Manchester United manager next season even as he celebrated a famous FA Cup final win against Manchester City on May 25.
Teenage stars Alejandro Garnacho and Kobbie Mainoo struck in the first half at Wembley and United then dug deep to win 2-1 after City substitute Jeremy Doku’s late effort.
It means Ten Hag’s side finished a miserable season on a high and also qualified for next season’s Europa League.