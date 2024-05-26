While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 26

6 killed, 40 hurt in ‘vile’ Russian strike on DIY superstore

Russia bombed a hardware superstore in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on May 25, killing at least six people and wounding 40, Ukraine officials said, in an attack condemned as “vile” by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov said on Telegram that six people “died on the spot”, 40 were wounded and 16 missing after two guided Russian bombs hit the store.

Two of those killed “were men who worked in the hypermarket”, Mr Synegubov said earlier in a video on Telegram.

Thick black smoke billowed from the gutted building of the Epitsentr DIY superstore in the northeastern outskirts of the city, as firefighters sprayed water on a blaze sparked by the strikes, AFP journalists saw.

