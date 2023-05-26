While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 26

Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine, says top US general
Russia will not achieve a military victory in Ukraine, top US officer Mark Milley said on Thursday, while also cautioning that Kyiv is unlikely to force out all of Moscow’s troops anytime soon.
His comments underlined forecasts that the war in Ukraine is set to drag on, with neither side positioned to win a clear-cut victory and no negotiations currently taking place.
“This war, militarily, is not going to be won by Russia. It’s just not,” General Milley told journalists, after the conclusion of a virtual meeting of dozens of countries that support Ukraine.
Russia’s original strategic objectives, including overthrowing the government in Kyiv, “are not achievable militarily, they’re not going to be done,” Gen Milley said.
Downing Street car collision not being treated as ‘terror-related’
A man was arrested on Thursday after a car collided with the front gates of Downing Street, site of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s office and residence, in an incident London police said was not currently being treated as “terror-related”.
BBC television footage showed the vehicle crossing the road towards Downing Street and approaching the gate at a low speed.
The main gate appeared to be undamaged.
Salah ‘devastated’ as Liverpool miss out on Champions League
Mohamed Salah said there was “no excuse” for Liverpool’s failure to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in seven seasons after Manchester United secured the final place in the Premier League top four on Thursday.
United’s 4-1 win over Chelsea ensured the Red Devils will join Manchester City, Arsenal and Newcastle as England’s representatives in Europe’s elite club competition next season.
Liverpool suffered a drastic dip in form this season after coming close to an unprecedented quadruple last year.
Hamilton says new Mercedes deal is close, no Ferrari talks
Lewis Hamilton denied talking to Ferrari about a move to the Italian Formula One team and said on Thursday he was close to agreeing a new contract with Mercedes.
The seven times world champion, the sport’s most successful driver of all time, is out of contract at the end of the season and there has been speculation the 38-year-old could join Ferrari.
“My team is working closely behind the scenes with (team boss) Toto (Wolff), we are almost at the end of having a contract ready,” the Briton told reporters, ahead of the weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix.
Chanel’s $14,000 handbags may become even pricier
Prices of Chanel handbags, including the fashion house’s signature “flap” bags, could rise again in September, a top executive said.
Chanel typically reviews handbag prices twice a year, in March and September. In March, the company applied an average 8 per cent price increase on bags worldwide, chief financial officer Philippe Blondiaux said in an interview on Thursday.
A classic medium-sized flap bag currently costs €9,700 (S$14,000) in France, or about €1,900 more than 18 months ago. By comparison, a Hermes 25-centimetre Birkin bag currently sells for around €8,000.