While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 26

Russia will not achieve military victory in Ukraine, says top US general

Russia will not achieve a military victory in Ukraine, top US officer Mark Milley said on Thursday, while also cautioning that Kyiv is unlikely to force out all of Moscow’s troops anytime soon.

His comments underlined forecasts that the war in Ukraine is set to drag on, with neither side positioned to win a clear-cut victory and no negotiations currently taking place.

“This war, militarily, is not going to be won by Russia. It’s just not,” General Milley told journalists, after the conclusion of a virtual meeting of dozens of countries that support Ukraine.

Russia’s original strategic objectives, including overthrowing the government in Kyiv, “are not achievable militarily, they’re not going to be done,” Gen Milley said.

