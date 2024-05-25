While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 25

Covid pandemic cut global life expectancy by nearly two years: WHO
Covid-19 cut global life expectancy by almost two years when it raged from 2019 to 2021, wiping out a decade of progress, the World Health Organization said on May 24.
“The Covid-19 pandemic reversed the trend of steady gain in life expectancy at birth and healthy life expectancy at birth,” the UN health agency said.
Global life expectancy fell 1.8 years to 71.4 years, the same level as it was in 2012, according to a WHO annual world health statistics study.
Pandemic agreement talks end without deal
Negotiations on a landmark global agreement on handling future pandemics came to a close on May 24 without finalising a deal, though countries voiced the desire to keep pushing for an accord.
Scarred by the devastation caused by Covid-19 – which killed millions of people, shredded economies and crippled health systems – countries have spent two years trying to hammer out binding commitments on pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.
But the talks gathered momentum only in the last few weeks, as the fast-approaching deadline set for before next week’s start of the World Health Organization’s annual meeting of its 194 member states loomed.
Exiled Chinese businessman stole US$1 billion to fund luxury lifestyle, prosecutor says
Exiled Chinese businessman Miles Guo scammed his followers out of more than US$1 billion (S$1.35 billion) after Chinese authorities seized his property, a federal prosecutor said on May 24 as Guo’s fraud trial began in New York.
Assistant US Attorney Micah Fergenson told jurors that Guo, who was a real estate developer in China and moved to New York, amassed an online following through videos criticising the Chinese government.
After authorities in China and Hong Kong seized his assets in response, Guo started pitching fraudulent investments to his followers, Fergenson said.
Three Christian missionaries from Oklahoma-based group killed in Haiti
Three Christian missionaries from Missions in Haiti were shot and killed in an ambush by a gang in Haiti, the Oklahoma-based group said on May 24.
The missionaries were taking shelter in a house when gang members began shooting at the residence at about 9 p.m. CDT (0200 GMT) May 23, the group said in two Facebook posts.
Months of gang violence in Haiti have forced the government into retreat, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has warned the country is close to becoming a failed state.
Leclerc shows Ferrari’s pace as Verstappen struggles
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc raised hopes of a first home podium appearance after setting the fastest lap in practice for Formula One’s showcase Monaco Grand Prix on May 24 ahead of Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton.
The local hero, who has twice been on pole position in Monaco without securing a top three finish, showed an impressive pace with a best lap of one minute and 11.278 seconds on the soft tyres.
That time was already quicker than last year’s pole of 1:11.365 set by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen, who has also been on pole at every race this season and is aiming for an outright record ninth in a row.