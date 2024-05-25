While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 25

Covid pandemic cut global life expectancy by nearly two years: WHO



Covid-19 cut global life expectancy by almost two years when it raged from 2019 to 2021, wiping out a decade of progress, the World Health Organization said on May 24.

“The Covid-19 pandemic reversed the trend of steady gain in life expectancy at birth and healthy life expectancy at birth,” the UN health agency said.

Global life expectancy fell 1.8 years to 71.4 years, the same level as it was in 2012, according to a WHO annual world health statistics study.

