While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 25

Risk of blood clots in lung doubled for Covid-19 survivors: US study
Coronavirus survivors have twice the risk of developing dangerous blood clots that travel to their lungs compared to people who weren't infected, as well double the chance of respiratory symptoms, a large new study said Tuesday.
The research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that as many as one in five adults aged 18-64 years and one in four of those over 65 went on to experience health conditions that could be related to their bout of Covid - a finding consistent with other research.
Among all conditions, the risk of developing acute pulmonary embolism - a clot in an artery of the lung - increased the most, by a factor of two in both adults younger and older than 65, as did respiratory symptoms like a chronic cough or shortness of breath.
Pulmonary embolisms usually travel to the lungs from a deep vein in the legs, and can cause serious problems, including lung damage, low oxygen levels and death.
Gunman kills 14 students, one teacher at Texas elementary school: Governor
A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 14 students and one teacher, Governor Greg Abbott told reporters.
Abbott said the suspect, who the governor identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was himself killed, apparently by police officers responding to the scene.
Official details on the circumstances of the midday shooting remained sketchy in the immediate aftermath of the violence, which unfolded at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde, Texas, about 80 miles west of San Antonio.
Billionaire George Soros says 'civilisation may not survive' Ukraine war
US billionaire George Soros warned Tuesday that "civilisation may not survive" Russia's invasion of Ukraine but said Europe could have a stronger position against President Vladimir Putin regarding gas than it realises.
In his traditional dinner speech on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss mountain town of Davos, the Hungarian-born investor and philanthropist said the war has "shaken Europe to its core."
"The invasion may have been the beginning of the Third World War and our civilisation may not survive it," Soros said.
Countries agree to overhaul WHO funding model
The World Health Organisation's member states agreed Tuesday to overhaul how they fund the UN health agency, giving it much more money to spend on its own priorities.
The budget revamp will give the WHO a more stable income stream and control over a much bigger portion of the funding flowing through its Geneva headquarters.
The change is aimed at strengthening the organisation and making it more agile when responding to global health crises like the coronavirus pandemic.
Football: Premier League approves proposed takeover of Chelsea by Boehly-led consortium
The Boehly-Clearlake consortium, which agreed terms to acquire Chelsea for 4.25 billion pounds (US$5.33 billion) earlier this month, passed the Premier League Owners'and Directors' Test, the league said on Tuesday, paving the way for the club's takeover.
The proposal also needs approval from the British government before the consortium can complete the acquisition, with a week remaining before the club's current operating licence expires on May 31.
"The Board has applied the Premier League's Owners' and Directors' Test to all prospective Directors, and undertaken the necessary due diligence," the league said in a statement.