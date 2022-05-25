While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 25

Risk of blood clots in lung doubled for Covid-19 survivors: US study

Coronavirus survivors have twice the risk of developing dangerous blood clots that travel to their lungs compared to people who weren't infected, as well double the chance of respiratory symptoms, a large new study said Tuesday.

The research by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that as many as one in five adults aged 18-64 years and one in four of those over 65 went on to experience health conditions that could be related to their bout of Covid - a finding consistent with other research.

Among all conditions, the risk of developing acute pulmonary embolism - a clot in an artery of the lung - increased the most, by a factor of two in both adults younger and older than 65, as did respiratory symptoms like a chronic cough or shortness of breath.

Pulmonary embolisms usually travel to the lungs from a deep vein in the legs, and can cause serious problems, including lung damage, low oxygen levels and death.

