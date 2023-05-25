While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, May 25

DeSantis enters 2024 race, teeing up face-off with Trump
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis filed papers to launch his 2024 presidential campaign on Wednesday, signalling 18 months of acrimony ahead as he and Donald Trump lock horns in what is expected to be an attritional contest for the Republican nomination.
Mr DeSantis was considered a rising Republican star, but has been caught flat-footed by months of relentless attacks from the former president, who has surged into a commanding lead despite being engulfed in criminal investigations.
The 44-year-old governor filed his candidacy documentation with the Federal Election Commission hours ahead of his scheduled announcement in a livestreamed chat with billionaire Twitter owner Elon Musk on the social network’s audio platform.
Pro-DeSantis political organisation Never Back Down released a video to accompany the launch featuring the governor’s November 2022 election victory speech, in which he vows that “Florida is where woke goes to die.”
Cross-border raiders warn Russia to expect more incursions
The Russian commander of a militia that conducted a raid on a Russian border region this week said on Wednesday his group would soon launch more incursions into Russian territory.
Mr Denis Kapustin, who described himself as the commander of the Russian Volunteer Corps (RVC), spoke to reporters on the Ukrainian side of the border with Russia a day after Moscow said it had repelled the raid on the Belgorod region.
Kyiv has said the attack was carried out by Russian citizens, casting it as home-grown, internal Russian strife.
Paralysed man walks again via thought-controlled implants
A paralysed man has regained the ability to walk smoothly using only his thoughts for the first time, researchers said on Wednesday, thanks to two implants that restored communication between brain and spinal cord.
The patient Gert-Jan, who did not want to reveal his surname, said the breakthrough had given him “a freedom that I did not have” before.
The 40-year-old Dutchman has been paralysed in his legs for more than a decade after suffering a spinal cord injury during a bicycle accident.
Taipei eatery serves up ramen with 14-legged isopod for $65
A ramen eatery in Taipei recently started serving up noodles with a deep-sea creature that looks like it belongs in a science fiction movie.
Atop each bowl of noodles is a 14-legged isopod. Each “limited-edition” bowl at The Ramen Boy costs NT$1,480 (S$65) and is available only for the ramen joint’s regulars. Registrations and bookings are required.
The shop, located in Zhongshan district, posted pictures of the dish on Facebook this week, and said that preparing the isopod dish is simple: First, get rid of the viscera but keep the glands. Next, steam the isopod.
Queen of rock ‘n’ roll Tina Turner dies at 83
Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a hardscrabble farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artistes of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.
She died peacefully after a long illness at her home in Kusnacht, near Zurich, Switzerland, her representative said.
Turner began her career in the 1950s during the early years of rock and roll and evolved into an MTV phenomenon.